Protection Framework Will Hasten Reopening Of The Economy

BusinessNZ has welcomed the Government’s COVID-19 Protection Framework announced today.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says the framework provides much needed clarity on moving beyond lockdowns and enabling the reopening of the economy.

“It is encouraging to see further support being offered to Auckland businesses currently struggling under level 4 restrictions.

“Higher payments for businesses impacted by higher alert levels – doubling the Resurgence Support Payment until the new framework becomes operational, paying it fortnightly, and offering transition payments for businesses when they move into the new framework – will help support those businesses until they can fully open.

“As well, the business advice and mental health support for Auckland businesses through the Regional Business Partners programme will be highly targeted support.”

Mr Hope said moving to the new framework and allowing people to move around the country and beyond relies on 90% vaccination rates. The clear message this framework sends is that getting vaccinated is the key to staying safe and to New Zealand businesses being able to re-open, and for New Zealand families to be able spend Christmas together – so, get vaccinated!

