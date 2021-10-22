Productivity And Lifestyle In A Superb Coastal Setting

Press Release – Bayleys

A picturesque coastal sheep and beef farm has gone up for sale in North Canterbury offering an enticing blend of productivity and lifestyle plus options to further grow production.

Located on Gore Bay Road, about four kilometres south of Cheviot in rural Hurunui, the approximately 590-hectare hill country farm is well subdivided for ease of management, with productivity underpinned by good access and infrastructure.

The land offers a favourable balance of aspect and is well-regarded, healthy stock country particularly suitable for fine wool production.

Historically, the farm has carried around 2,500 mixed-age ewes, 800 to 900 replacement ewe hoggets, 80 mixed-age cows, 15 to 20 heifer replacements plus bulls and rams. The operation boasts a calving performance of between 90 and 93 percent, with the lambing rate sitting at 115 to 120 percent.

The property at 370 Gore Bay Road, Gore Bay, Canterbury, is being marketed for sale by deadline private treaty closing on Monday 8 November (unless sold prior), by Bayleys Country property specialists Ben Turner and Peter Foley.

Turner said the property comprised mostly medium to steep hill country between about 80 and 200 metres above sea level, with some flats at the front.

“Nestled in a superb coastal setting, between Cheviot and Gore Bay, this picturesque and productive sheep and beef farm offers an exciting farming opportunity alongside an enviable rural lifestyle,” Turner said.

The farm is currently in around 20 blocks, with a central lane facilitating easy access. The land is in permanent pasture, apart from around 20 hectares of workable flats which are put into winter feed annually, in the form of rape. One hill block is worked each year.

“The Gore Bay area has an exceptional growing climate. The vendor’s records show the farm receives average annual rainfall of 700 to 800 millimetres. The operation also receives a County water supply of 7,200 litres a day from the Cheviot Rural Water Scheme.

“All but two blocks have reticulated stock water to troughs. The remaining two blocks have spring water and ponds,” Turner said.

Gullies and shelter trees provide good shelter for stock across much of the farm.

The front half of the property has been regularly fertilised by truck, while the back half is fertilised by plane from an airstrip shared with the neighbours.

Foley said the operation was supported by improvements including a three-stand woolshed with night pen to hold around 550 woolly ewes, covered yards, cattle yards, implement sheds, workshop and hay barns, along with post and wire fencing with electrics run by a solar unit.

The farm buildings are predominantly clustered around the Gore Bay Road entrance.

“This traditionally farmed property comes with significant potential to build on the current sheep and beef model, for example by increasing fertiliser and re-grassing. Carrying capacity could be further increased through further subdivision.

“The farm contains about 32 hectares of post-1993 forestry, including pines, Oregon and eucalyptus, for future harvest.

“The local climate is also well suited for citrus growing, a possible diversification option in an area where horticulture and viticulture are expanding alongside the traditional sheep, beef and deer farming,” said Foley.

A tastefully decorated three-bedroom family home is set amid established gardens on an elevated site, offering comfortable open-plan living. A second Summerhill stone home, also with three bedrooms, offers accommodation for staff or extended family.

“The farm is perfectly positioned a few minutes south of Cheviot, a rural service town on the Main North Line railway and State Highway 1,” said Foley.

“Cheviot has a thriving community and caters for a wide range of family and farming needs, with a supermarket, medical centre, hardware store and cafes as well as a garage and auto workshop, veterinary clinic and rural supplies store.

“Cheviot Area School presents a well-regarded primary and secondary schooling option for boys and girls, while the community also supports two pre-school centres.

“The area is a hive of recreational activities. Cheviot has numerous sports clubs and a popular 12-hole golf course, while Gore Bay Beach, about four kilometres east of the farm, offers fishing, surfing and swimming.”

