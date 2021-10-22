Government Needs To Allow Risk-based Manufacturing In Lockdown

Press Release – Metals NZ

Government needs to modify COVID-19 alert levels to allow manufacturers to operate on a risk basis during any future outbreaks, says a peak manufacturing body.

Nick Collins, chief executive of Metals New Zealand, says the recent Auckland lockdown and split alert levels across regional boundaries highlighted the interdependency between manufacturing and the construction and infrastructure supply chain.

“It’s critical that we do not have another situation where the closure of manufacturing in one location impacts on other areas or the whole country as happened when Auckland was in level 4 while the rest of the country was able to work on construction sites.

“Some building materials manufactured in Auckland were unavailable with building material manufacture in lockdown delaying construction in other parts of New Zealand.

“It is time for the New Zealand government to work with industry, trade unions and infectious disease experts to develop a protocol that allows manufacturing to continue on a risk-basis, alongside vaccination and other appropriate protocols, should we ever return to heightened alert levels.

“This will be particularly important as the virus becomes endemic and in the event that vaccination rates fail to reach the targets set by government. As such we strongly support Master Builders’ call for making double vaccination mandatory on construction sites.”

Mr Collins says New Zealand has already successfully adopted a risk-based approach to maintaining health and safety at work, managed by WorkSafe.

“We want to see the same approach being applied to managing COVID-19 risks. In short, any manufacturer that can demonstrate that they have compliant Safe Work Plans in place to minimise transmission of COVID-19 at work, should be able to operate, albeit with operational restrictions as required.”

Mr Collins says that manufacturers that have been permitted under level 4, have not recorded a single case of community transmission at work, reflecting high levels of automation and already strict operational protocols.

“It is the role of local manufacturing to enable the government to deliver on its priorities. We’ve shown we can operate safely, so why shut manufacturers down at the expense of the whole construction pipeline?”

Mr Collins says the design of Safe Work Plans should be based on the plans developed during the initial outbreak in 2020, updated to include the latest knowledge about the transmission of the Delta variant, and additional control measures such as very high levels of vaccination and saliva testing.

He says that to date, manufacturers that have already adopted Safe Work Plans include practices such as separate teams who don’t engage with each other, carefully managed arrival, meal break and departure times, double vaccinations, regular antigen and saliva testing, compulsory use of masks and safe distancing of 2m on the factory floor.

“Ultimately, local manufacturing not only fuels the economy through delivering 12% of GDP and 10% of jobs but is critical to other sectors that rely on its products and the value it adds. We need to ensure it’s not shut down as we navigate future outbreaks.”

