Cloudian Announces Integration With Kasten By Veeam For Backup Of Container-based Workloads

Provides Fully S3-Compatible, Exabyte-Scalable and Cost-effective Object Storage for Protecting Modern Kubernetes Applications

Cloudian today announced the integration of its HyperStore object storage with the Kasten K10 Kubernetes data management platform. As a Kasten backup target, HyperStore provides modern, cloud-native storage with complete S3 compatibility, limitless scalability and ransomware protection on-premises or in a hybrid cloud—all at up to 70 per cent less cost than alternative storage solutions.

Enterprises are increasingly deploying Kubernetes-managed, containerised applications in full production, making it essential that they protect these applications and their data. Kasten by Veeam is an award-winning leader in Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery, providing the portability and scalability needed to meet the challenges of protecting applications across distributed, cloud-native environments.

With Cloudian as a target for Kasten K10, customers will now be able to take full advantage of HyperStore’s benefits, including:

Modular scalability – Start with just three nodes and scale up to an exabyte without interruption.

– Start with just three nodes and scale up to an exabyte without interruption. Self-service – Quickly and easily provision storage using a lightweight operator.

– Quickly and easily provision storage using a lightweight operator. Multi-tenancy – Establish distinct namespaces for developer and production workloads while managing them from a single platform.

– Establish distinct namespaces for developer and production workloads while managing them from a single platform. Ransomware protection (S3 Object Lock) – Create immutable backups that prevent cybercriminals from deleting or altering data, enabling fast recovery of the uninfected data without paying ransom.

(S3 Object Lock) – Create immutable backups that prevent cybercriminals from deleting or altering data, enabling fast recovery of the uninfected data without paying ransom. Enterprise-grade security – Protect data with encryption in flight and at rest, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM and SAML access controls, and certification with the most rigorous regulatory requirements, such as Common Criteria, FIPS and SEC Rule 17a-4(f).

– Protect data with encryption in flight and at rest, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM and SAML access controls, and certification with the most rigorous regulatory requirements, such as Common Criteria, FIPS and SEC Rule 17a-4(f). Cost savings – Save up to 70 per cent over traditional storage and public cloud offerings.

“Cloudian and Veeam enjoy an incredibly strong partnership in A/NZ, particularly in the healthcare, financial services, SMB, and service provider sectors,” said James Wright, regional director ANZ, ASEAN and Oceania at Cloudian. “We’ve also recently completed a successful object storage and data backup deployment – alongside our joint partner CSW-IT – with a leading Australian assembly and fastening materials specialist and have a number of other great deals in the pipeline.

“Kasten is at the forefront of the Kubernetes revolution, and combined with Cloudian’s unique object storage and data immutability capabilities, it will help A/NZ organisations capitalise on the automation, speed of deployment, and portability benefits container technology brings to the digital economy.”

“As organisations continue to expand their Kubernetes environments, they need a modern storage foundation to protect their applications and data and provide business continuity,” said Gaurav Rishi, vice president of product at Kasten by Veeam. “Kasten by Veeam is the market leader for Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery, and our partnership with Cloudian brings enterprises the scalability and security container-based workloads require.”

“In contrast to traditional storage systems that can’t meet the challenges of protecting modern applications and data, our HyperStore object storage platform was built on cloud-derived technology,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “That makes it an ideal backup target for Kasten K10, and today’s announcement builds on our long-standing collaboration with Veeam in helping customers protect their digital assets in the face of evolving demands.”

The new Cloudian solution is available today, and more information is available at https://bit.ly/CloudianandKasten.

