APEC Finance Ministers Announce Joint Statement

Issued by the 2021 APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting

Wellington, New Zealand, 22 October 2021

Finance Ministers from the 21 APEC member economies announced a joint statement at the conclusion of their meeting on Friday highlighting the importance of strong fiscal and budget policy that can deliver for all citizens. The statement also emphasized the urgency of safe, effective, quality-assured and affordable vaccines.

The statement reflects the outcomes of the 2021 APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting chaired by New Zealand Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson. It describes joint actions to be taken forward by APEC economies in the following priority areas:

Supporting a strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive recovery

Fiscal and budget policy and tackling long-standing challenges

Refreshing and implementing the Cebu Action Plan

Click here to view the 2021 APEC Joint Finance Ministerial Statement

Finance Ministers welcomed the continuing work on disaster risk financing and insurance, as well as promoting tax certainty and tackling tax avoidance and evasion in the region.

Finance Ministers also agreed to two annexes: the new strategy for the Cebu Action Plan’s implementation and the 2021 deliverables of the Finance Ministers’ Process.

Read Annex A: New Strategy for Implementation of the Cebu Action Plan

Read Annex B: 2021 Deliverables and Reports to Finance Ministers

