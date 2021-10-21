Raygun Named 2021 AWS ISV Partner Of The Year – New Zealand

Press Release – Raygun

Raygun, an award-winning software error and performance monitoring solution, has been announced as the 2021 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year for New Zealand. Announced at the annual Australia and …

Raygun, an award-winning software error and performance monitoring solution, has been announced as the 2021 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year for New Zealand.

Announced at the annual Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) AWS Partner Summit as part of the AWS Partner Awards 2021, the AWS ISV Partner of the Year award recognises Raygun’s performance and commitment to helping customers drive innovation on AWS.

Raygun is a cloud-based platform providing error, crash, and performance monitoring for web and mobile applications and increasing visibility on user issues with code-level detail into root causes. Raygun is being used globally by thousands of organisations, including clients such as Coca-Cola, Domino’s Pizza, and Samsung.

“We are extremely pleased and proud to be recognised as the AWS ISV Partner of the Year for New Zealand,” says John-Daniel Trask, CEO, Raygun. “Raygun’s software is built on AWS which gives our customers access to fast and secure services. Our close collaboration with AWS has enabled us to deliver highly trusted services faster and play our part in bringing Kiwi technology to the global stage. We are excited to continue to do great things as part of the AWS Partner Network.”

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is the global community of Partners who leverage Amazon Web Services to build solutions and services for customers. AWS helps Partners build, market, and sell their AWS offerings by providing valuable business, technical, and marketing support. There are tens of thousands of AWS Partners across the globe who are uniquely positioned to help businesses take full advantage of all that AWS has to offer and accelerate journey to the cloud.

“AWS Partners are adding value to customers across a wide range of industries, from banking and finance, to the public sector. The winners of the 2021 AWS Partner Awards understand that customers can access more than 200 services to innovate in a myriad of ways – including some who are bringing entirely new solutions to market, and others who have been working with AWS since our launch in Australia and New Zealand,” said Corrie Briscoe, Head of Partner Success for Asia Pacific and Japan at Amazon Web Services.

“Cloud represents one of the biggest technological shifts in our lifetime and has the ability to transform companies in a way we have never seen before – that has never been more evident than now. Customers want to work with partners who have deep technical and business expertise across industries, workloads, and use cases. They are looking for specialists, rather than generalists, and want to leverage the unique advantages that differentiated partners bring to the table: their customer relationships, deep industry experience, and unique solution offerings that leverage AWS services. AWS can help partners achieve this specialisation through our APN differentiation programs, such as our Competency, Service Delivery, and Service Ready programs.

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”

The recent accolade for Raygun comes after the company was named winner of the Duncan Cotterill Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution Award at the 2020 New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards.

About Raygun

Raygun monitors software errors and performance to help their clients create better digital experiences. Founded in 2007, Raygun is headquartered in New Zealand and has offices in Wellington and Seattle. Servicing clients such as Coca-Cola, Domino’s Pizza, Microsoft and Samsung, Raygun generates over 90% of its product revenue from exports and in 2014 successfully raised capital to aggressively grow its global customer base. Raygun was the winner of the Duncan Cotterill Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution at the NZ Hi Tech Awards in 2020, Start-up of the Year at NZ Hi-Tech Awards in 2015, and Innovative Hi-Tech Software Product of the Year in 2014. https://raygun.com

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url