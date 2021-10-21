Forward Focus For Canterbury Chamber, Supported By New Board

Press Release – Canterbury Employers’ Chamber Of Commerce

A new Board has been announced for the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, to support growing demand for the organisation’s expertise and services, as well as a move to a more sustainable, accessible business model.

Chief Executive Leeann Watson says the last year has been challenging for all businesses, reinforcing the strong role The Chamber plays in the local business community.

“The last year has been a reminder of the strong role The Chamber plays in continuing to be a trusted advisor, support network and connector of businesses for our local community. The Chamber continues to go from strength to strength as we support and empower local businesses, both with adapting to change, but also with making the most of opportunities on the horizon.

“Internally we have the same ‘forward focus’ as we progress through our organisation’s own transformation journey, to ensure we meet and exceed changing consumer demands, and apply new technology to continue to drive efficiency, customer engagement and a strong customer experience – all of which will ensure we have a sustainable business model, fit for the future, while providing products and services that support and add value to our members.

“We are pleased that the skills and expertise of our new Board, confirmed at our Annual General Meeting, will support the organisation through this transformation.”

The Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Board for 2021/2022 was announced at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday 21 October 2021.

The successful candidates are:

-Benjamin Badger

-Andrew Dallison – Moffat NZ Operations

-Paul Deavoll – Orion NZ Limited

-Oliver Hunt – Medsalv

-Matthew Mark – Christchurch City Mission

-Charlotte Sullivan – Auburn

They will join the incumbent Board members:

-Erin Black – Connect Consultancy

-Jenni Callaghan – Ernst & Young

-Mark Allan – Eliot Sinclair & Partners Ltd

-Craig Latimer – New Zealand Trade & Enterprise

-Andrew Logie – Logie Associates

-Jo Pennycuick – Redesign Group

“The last twelve months has not been without its challenges, but it is a source of great pride that the Canterbury business community continues to be seen as one of the most connected, collaborative, and resilient regions in the country, driven by the determined, resilient and innovative businesses in the region,” says Ms Watson.

