BusinessNZ And ExportNZ Welcome NZ-UK FTA Announcement

BusinessNZ and ExportNZ welcome today’s announcement of an agreement in principle for a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom that could be worth an extra billion dollars in export earnings for New Zealand.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said the FTA looked to be a high quality deal that will give New Zealand exporters to the UK a largely tariff-free future, along with a number of immediate wins.

“This is a great result for trade between our two countries and opens the door to New Zealand welcoming the UK’s application to join the CPTPP, which will further strengthen that agreement as well,” Mr Hope said.

ExportNZ Executive Director Catherine Beard said exporters will be very happy with the deal.

“This is not only a good deal for our goods exports to the UK, but has a lot in it for our services exporters, including business visas for travel, the intention to work on mutual recognition of professional qualifications, and no barriers for professional services businesses. In a tough time of Covid-19 this is a shot in the arm.”

Catherine Beard said the Minister of Trade and our lead negotiators should be congratulated on a job well done.

“Now all we need is to get our border working again so our exporters can get over there and make the most of the new opportunities.”

