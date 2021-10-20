Wellington Young Farmers To Showcase Sustainable Innovation

Press Release – Young Farmers

How could technology and practices solve some of the biggest environmental challenges currently facing New Zealands agricultural sector? Thats the question being asked by Wellington Young Farmers at the Clubs free industry function held in …

How could technology and practices solve some of the biggest environmental challenges currently facing New Zealand’s agricultural sector?

That’s the question being asked by Wellington Young Farmers at the Club’s free industry function held in the capital next month.

Showcasing some of the best of food and fibre’s emerging technologies and practices, the event would focus on innovation, the talented minds at the forefront of change and the sheer diversity of skills and thought required to keep New Zealand a global leader in sustainability.

Wellington Young Farmers’ Chair Jessica Black said as a Club, they knew how members and others in the industry were feeling with respect to environmental pressures and wanted to highlight what was being done to tackle those challenging issues.

“We want to showcase the great amongst the challenging, while bringing young urban and rural people together to connect and excite them about the food and fibre sector. This event isn’t about debating climate change science or policy, or to talk about what we should be doing. Instead, we want to highlight what we are doing as an industry, prove how we take our social license to operate seriously and how we can all be part of the solution,” she said.

“We know the pressure is on our food and fibre sector to play a significant role in environmental sustainability and climate change goals. We also know that the sector is incredibly innovative and talented, and that there are some great minds and innovations helping us to solve some of our biggest environmental sustainability challenges.”

The event was expected to cover a range of topics and feature speakers from Farmstrong, Our Land and Water National Science Challenge, Wool Research Organisation of New Zealand and SCION Research.

“In addition to an engaging evening, our annual function is going to be an excellent networking event with young rural and urban people, industry leaders, officials, and the wider Young Farmers network attending,” Black said.

“We’d also like to say a massive thank you to our amazing sponsors, Horticulture New Zealand and FMG who have allowed this event to be free for everyone to attend.”

The event would be held on the 12th of November at FMG’s Wellington office (or online if in alert level two).

For more information or to register click here: https://tinyurl.com/ybd2r7rn

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url