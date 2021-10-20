Lights Out

Press Release – Primary Land Users Group

The government has spoken about the use of major infrastructure projects as a means of kick-starting our economy and all infrastructure projects start with an increased demand for supply infrastructure.

There are many people in New Zealand that are proposing a move to a much greener economy and they all seem to believe that a move to alternative forms of energy such as wind and solar electricity are the future for our country with the resultant moves away from the use of fossil fuels.

The current government has put a ban on any further exploration for oil or gas and is offering inducements to convince people to convert to the use of electric vehicles instead of using fossil fuelled vehicles.

The concept of this green technology is one that is promoted by many politicians across all of the political parties but like a lot of political concepts that are not well thought out they can often come with some perverse outcomes.

Such a shift to renewable energy such as solar & wind electricity generation requires a lot of infrastructure for the energy produced when compared to the high-intensity sources of electricity generation such as fossil fuels or nuclear generation.

Even though the fuel itself (solar or wind energy) is free the infrastructure required to allow the use of this free fuel to carry out the generation of electricity will require a huge increase in the winning of the materials to build that infrastructure.

For facilities that produce the same generation capacity (as fossil fuels or nuclear generation) from solar and wind generation, experts have predicted that they will require the following:

up to 15 times more concrete

90 times more aluminium &

50 times more iron copper and glass

It has also been predicted that the world will be increasing production from the current levels of approximately 500 terawatt-hours up to 25,000 terawatt-hours of electricity from solar and wind generation by the year 2050.

The building of the infrastructure to produce this level of electrical generation just from solar and wind is predicted to require the following amount of materials based on a world-wide increase in the use of renewable energy for electricity generation:

3,200million tonnes of steel

310million tonnes of aluminium

40million tonnes of copper

800million tonnes of glass

20billion tonnes of concrete; &

An unknown amount of precious metals (gold, silver and platinum) and rare earth elements.

Given the current New Zealand government’s moves away from the use of fossil fuels for generation of electricity, the ban on any further oil or gas exploration and the ban on any further hydro-electric generation we will need to develop much more capacity for renewable fuelled generation from solar and wind power.

With the benefit of hindsight and looking back a couple of years to the situation where New Zealand was almost totally reliant on fossil fuelled generation from the lack of hydro generation capacity due to drought conditions and taking into account current global warming effects, we are going to need to develop a significant increase in renewable generation if we are going to keep the lights on in the future.

Just recently we came very close to having rolling power cuts as a regular thing due to the lack of supply from hydro generation or wind generation. There was one incident where power cuts were instigated due to a lack of availability of electricity supply.

While we have stopped mining coal in New Zealand for power generation we haven’t actually stopped burning coal for generation. We have just exported the detrimental environmental effects of mining by sourcing coal imported from Indonesia.

Not only have we sent the problems off shore by importing supply our government has in effect been hiding the fact that although they have made a decision to stop mining coal in NZ for power generation we are still carrying on burning coal because without doing so the lights would rapidly go out.

We are importing millions of tonnes of dirty coal from Indonesia so that our thermal station at Huntly can continue to supply the power required to keep the lights on.

So we have made a decision to stop mining in NZ but it is well known in the government that we cannot stop the thermal generation and therefore we are having the truth withheld from us.

The truth being that without thermal generation we will have massive ongoing power cuts, every time the water levels drop in our hydro lakes and the wind doesn’t blow.

The truth also is that by importing coal from Indonesia we are actually producing worse effects (greater amounts of greenhouse gas emissions from dirtier coal and effects from shipping and transporting coal by road) on the environment than if we were to mine the coal here in NZ.

So the fact of the matter is that we will still need to use thermal generation for some time to come or face rolling blackouts at times.

With the government’s drive to eliminate the use of fossil fuels in NZ for heating, industrial use and transport there is a very real possibility that should the government targets be met, we will never be able to keep pace with demand from both a generation and a transmission perspective.

This will require more thermal generation not less and under the current system this means even greater amounts of coal being imported. So what are the alternatives?

The first thing that gets mentioned is the excess electricity that will become available when the aluminium smelter at Bluff shuts down. Many say that this will provide a great buffer until sustainable generation is available in sufficient quantities to cover the increased demands.

But there are two main problems with this scenario:

The bluff smelter has yet to shut down. There is no transmission infrastructure available to direct that supply to the Nth Island where the demand is the greatest.

There is another option that should be explored as soon as possible and that is to use incineration of waste to fuel power generation rather than using imported coal.

By using waste incineration at Huntly Power station we achieve the following benefits;

We reduce the amount of waste going into landfills We reduce the methane emissions from landfills accordingly With the new incineration technology available we can reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions of thermal generation from coal burning. We can utilise the existing supply infrastructure into Auckland the largest market. We gain time to develop the sustainable generation capacity from wind and solar without the need for rolling blackouts.

We have the capability to renew the generation system at the Huntly Power station to accommodate thermal generation from incineration of waste; we have availability on the boundary of the Huntly Power station, of rail sidings and we have large areas of government owned land where the infrastructure could be sited to accommodate the sorting of the waste streams into separate recyclable and incineration resources.

There are no reasons not to use waste incineration when compared to the environmental effects from burning imported dirty coal.

Let’s stop the lights going out!!!

Andy Loader. Co-Chairman

Primary land Users Group

