HealthPost Celebrates Sustainability With Fun Quiz Comp #InOurNatureNZ

In anticipation of the 2021 Sustainable Business awards night, double category finalist, HealthPost, is running its own competition in the shape of three fun quizzes. With generous spot prizes leading up to the final grand prize valued at $1500 – all from Golden Bay – each of the #InOurNatureNZ quizzes will focus on one of three core values: nature, sustainability, and people.

The aim is to celebrate the tangible differences we are making in our sustainability journey, and hopefully encourage others to do the same.

“We’ve been proactively reducing our carbon footprint, planting trees, and helping to restore biodiversity in our backyard for decades. With naturopath approved products and strict ingredient standards, we empower our community to make informed choices that meet their ethical values. We’re using eco packing, recycling, and reducing our waste, generating our own electricity, and we’re a Certified Living Wage and socially responsible employer. This year we reached another milestone – we’re now Zero Carbon certified with Ekos having offset currently unavoidable emissions through government accredited local indigenous forest projects. It has been in our nature to care for our people, community and our environment ever since we started our business in 1988,” says Lucy Butler, Executive Director and Sustainability Lead at HealthPost.

The first quiz of #InOurNatureNZ opens today on the value of Nature. The subject is close to HealthPost’s heart, having donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund conservation in one of New Zealand’s remotest regions of Golden Bay.

The iconic Farewell Spit area is internationally significant for its vulnerable ecosystems and threatened native species. Recognising the urgency for more action, HealthPost partnered with the Department of Conservation and Manawhenua ki Mohua to establish the HealthPost Nature Trust, and commits over $100,000 annually from operating profits to restore biodiversity at Farewell Spit and the Wharariki Ecosanctuary at Cape Farewell. To date, the HealthPost Team and community volunteers have planted over 13,000 trees and native plants in the area.

In 2020, the HealthPost Nature Trust built a predator-proof fence around the 3Ha Wharariki Ecosanctuary, deemed a prime nesting site by conservation experts for threatened seabirds and habitat for the rare Nelson green gecko. The fence, monitoring and trapping are in place and translocations of Flesh-footed Shearwater and Fluttering Shearwater chicks into the Ecosanctuary are planned for the coming summer and autumn 2022.

#InOurNatureNZ Competition

From the launch this week to the close on Sunday 11 December 2021, New Zealanders will be invited to enter three fun quizzes in our “In our Nature NZ” competition. Each quiz will open for three weeks and will have five multiple choice questions. All answers can be found on the HealthPost website.

The epic prizes are all from Golden Bay. Each quiz will have five spot prizes up for grabs worth up to $150. And if you complete all three quizzes correctly, you’ll go in the draw to win stunning grand prize artwork of your choice from Golden Bay artist Peter Geen to the value of $1500.

Plus, if you share the competition with your friends and whānau online, you’ll also go into the draw to win one of five more spot prizes. That’s 20 spots prizes in total.

Don’t worry if you’ve joined the competition in the middle and missed out on earlier spot prizes. You can still complete the quizzes you missed and be in the draw for the next round of spot prizes and of course the final grand prize.

Quiz 1: Nature – Open NOW, Closes 31 October

We’re passionate about nature. Everything we do is to help restore, monitor, and protect our beautiful backyard for future generations.

Quiz 2: Sustainability – Opens 1 November, Closes 22 November

We’re pioneers in sustainable values. Since day one we’ve been committed to caring for our shared environment and community.

Quiz 3: People – Opens 23 November, Closes 11 December

Caring for community is at our core. We put the wellbeing of people at the heart of every decision.

ENTER the #InOurNatureNZ competition now at https://www.healthpost.co.nz/inournature

About HealthPost

HealthPost is New Zealand’s largest natural health and wellness online retailer with over 5,500 products from over 300 different brands. Founded in 1988 by the Butler family, we’ve grown to around 100 employees and are the largest employer in Collingwood, Golden Bay

With the internationally significant Onetahua Farewell Spit in our backyard, we feel a deep connection to and responsibility for our role in the community, helping to restore, monitor, and protect this unique area. We’ve donated over $1.35M to community and environmental causes since 2009.

HealthPost is a finalist in two Sustainable Business Award 2021 categories: Restoring Nature award – for leadership role in restoring NZ, and Social Impactor award – for improving people’s lives through day-to-day business practices.

The aim of the #InOurNatureNZ campaign is not only to celebrate HealthPost’s finalist recognitions and conservation efforts through the HealthPost Nature Trust, but also to raise awareness of our commitment to ethical values (environmental, sustainable, transparency, and social responsibility) and being Certified Zero Carbon and a Living Wage employer.

About HealthPost Nature Trust

HealthPost Nature Trust was established in 2017 to create significant projects that have real impact on the conservation values of Farewell Spit, Wharariki, and surrounding areas. The key focus of the Trust is to help reintroduce native species and plantings in this internationally recognised area significant for its wetlands, stunning natural landscapes, and habitats for vulnerable wildlife.

We’re proud to be a significant funder and driving force for restoration efforts that enhance biodiversity in the area and allow threatened species to flourish, committing a minimum of $100,000 every year from operating profits.

In partnership with Manawhenua ki Mohua, Department of Conservation, and supporting volunteers HealthPost Nature Trust has built a predator fenced Wharariki Ecosanctuary at Cape Farewell and the Te Whare Whakatā field station at Farewell Spit for conservation activities.

Learn more at: https://www.healthpost.co.nz/about-us/healthpost-nature-trust

