NZ Fishing Lodge Wins Two International Travel Awards—with Borders Closed.

Press Release – Owen River Lodge

Why has a tiny fishing lodge in the back end of the South Island won two international travel awards in the same monthwhen its had no international guests since March 2020? Owen River Lodge is one of only two luxury New Zealand lodges to be named a …

Why has a tiny fishing lodge in the back end of the South Island won two international travel awards in the same month—when it’s had no international guests since March 2020?

Owen River Lodge is one of only two luxury New Zealand lodges to be named a winner in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards .

And it’s the second year in a row that we’ve done it.

We’ve also been awarded New Zealand’s Leading Lodge in the 2021 World Travel Awards —up against the likes of Blanket Bay, Huka Lodge and Hulbert House.

And then, because the third time’s the trick, earlier this year we were winners in Qualmark’s 2021 100% Pure New Zealand Awards (not to mention back-to-back gongs in the 2018 and 2019 New Zealand Tourism Industry Awards.

We’re 100% Kiwi-owned. We’re not members of any global chain or industry group. We punch well above our weight and we do it all in a part of New Zealand that no-one would ever describe as a tourism hub.

Owen River Lodge is one of this country’s biggest business and tourism success stories. We’ve flown under the radar for a long time, quietly doing what we do, winning award after award, beating bigger and flashier resorts— and we’re only open for seven months of the year.

What’s our secret sauce?

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url