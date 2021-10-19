Bipartisan Housing Bill Good News For Wellington

Press Release – Business Central

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce has welcomed todays announcement of a bipartisan housing plan. “The bipartisan approach places business at the heart of housing policy,” said Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Simon Arcus. “By cutting …

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce has welcomed today’s announcement of a bipartisan housing plan.

“The bipartisan approach places business at the heart of housing policy,” said Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Simon Arcus. “By cutting unnecessary regulations, and offering much needed certainty, this plan clears the way for Wellington to grow.”

“To attract skilled talent and lower costs for business Wellington must build housing. Too often, developers ready to make change are held back by high costs and restrictive planning laws. The proposed changes recognise that business is ready to help, and is based placed to solve Wellington’s housing crisis.”

“The bipartisan approach offers a guarantee to developers that policies will remain consistent, and encourages them to invest now.”

“We look forward to further co-operation between National and Labour on the issues that matter.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url