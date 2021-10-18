Shotover Jet Gifts Free Trips To Essential Workers

Press Release – Ngai Tahu

Essential workers in Queenstown have been gifted free Shotover Jet rides as a way of recognising their contribution on the frontlines. Jet Boat Operations General Manager Jolanda Cave says Shotover Jet wants to do everything it can to recognise …

Essential workers in Queenstown have been gifted free Shotover Jet rides as a way of recognising their contribution on the frontlines.

Jet Boat Operations General Manager Jolanda Cave says Shotover Jet wants to do everything it can to recognise those helping the country through the COVID-19 pandemic and response.

“We’ve all been helped so much by the contribution that essential workers have made over the course of the pandemic. This is a gesture from us which I hope can help brighten up their day and remind all essential workers that we are grateful.”

The exclusive jet boat rides, to the value of more than $30,000, have been offered to 18 essential service organisations in Queenstown.

These range from medical services, supermarkets, education facilities, emergency response personnel and transport providers.

Each organisation has been gifted a jet boat ride for up to 14 of their staff as well as transport to and from their place of work.

Jolanda says giving back as much as possible is a huge part of the iwi values that Shotover Jet stands for.

“We always strive to make authentic connections with our customers and with our local community. Manaakitanga (hospitality) is one of our core values that drives the way we conduct our business. We want to care for everyone we host as we would our own whānau.”

Shotover Jet is also planning to bring back their popular Locals Day on November 27. Locals’ Day is another small way of saying thank you to the local community by offering up heavily discounted jet boat rides to Queenstown residents.

The normally annual event did not go ahead in 2020 because of uncertainty around alert levels.

Prices for locals will this year be $49 (this applies to adults and children) and all proceeds from the day will be donated to Lakes District Hospital Queenstown.

Shotover Jet will also be sponsoring the Queenstown marathon this year, an event which is bound to draw in many domestic tourists from around New Zealand.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url