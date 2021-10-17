Plan Ahead For Overnight Road Closures On SH1 This Tuesday

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

People travelling between Auckland and Northland this Tuesday night are advised to plan ahead with some detours in place on State Highway 1 (SH1). To carry out essential resurfacing works Waka Kotahi will be closing the SH1 northbound lanes from Silverdale …

People travelling between Auckland and Northland this Tuesday night are advised to plan ahead with some detours in place on State Highway 1 (SH1).

To carry out essential resurfacing works Waka Kotahi will be closing the SH1 northbound lanes from Silverdale to Pūhoi between 8pm and 5am on Tuesday 19 October.

The toll road and Johnstone Hill tunnels will be unavailable to northbound road users while these works are carried out, however, emergency services will be accommodated.

A detour route is available by leaving SH1 at Silverdale and taking the Hibiscus Coast Highway.

Further north along SH1 at Te Hana crews will be carrying out essential drainage and asphalting work to create smoother journeys.

This work begins overnight on Monday 18 October, when stop/go management and temporary speed limits will be in place.

However, from Tuesday a full overnight road closure is needed.

Details for the Te Hana works are as follows:

Monday 18 October – Overnight Stop/go Traffic management between 7pm – 6am.

Tuesday 19 October Overnight road closure between

7pm – 4am

Wednesday 20 October Overnight road closure between

7pm – 4am

A detour route will be available with road users asked to follow signage from Wayby Valley Road at the south of the works, and Mangawhai Road north of the works. This may add up to 20 minutes to your journey.

In the event of unsuitable weather or Covid-19 restrictions, the road closures will be rescheduled. You can follow updates via the Waka Kotahi online Journey Planner.

Waka Kotahi thanks drivers for their patience and reminds all motorists to drive carefully and follow all posted signage.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook Auckland: facebook.com/nztaakl

Facebook Northland: facebook.com/nztanorthland

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url