Power Companies Back Super Saturday Vaxathon

Press Release – ERANZ

Power companies are proud to be supporting the Super Saturday Vaxathon to encourage vaccination uptake in Tmaki Makaurau, and have the opportunity to offer additional support for people in hardship, Electricity Retailers Association Chief Executive …

“Power companies are proud to be supporting the Super Saturday Vaxathon to encourage vaccination uptake in Tāmaki Makaurau, and have the opportunity to offer additional support for people in hardship,” Electricity Retailers’ Association Chief Executive Cameron Burrows says.

Auckland Council has organised pop-up vaccination centres that offer holistic support for Kiwis getting vaccinated including kai packs and support with their electricity account.

At the vaccination centres health providers will be able to make a direct referral to power companies, who will get in touch with customers to offer additional support like payment options and making sure they’re on the right plan.

“Getting New Zealand vaccinated is crucial for the health and future of all Kiwis and we’re glad to be supporting where we can.

“We encourage everyone in Auckland who hasn’t received their vaccine to take part in Super Saturday to keep their whanau and community safe and healthy. You can find your closest vaccination centre by visiting covid19.govt.nz/supersaturday.

“These vaccination centres will help remove barriers for Kiwis getting vaccinated and are a great opportunity to remove barriers for additional support. We hope to see lots of people taking part in Super Saturday tomorrow,” Mr Burrows says.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url