IDC 2021 Future Enterprise Award Finalists Announced For Australia And New Zealand

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, 15 October 2021 – IDC has announced this year’s winners in the Future Enterprise (FE) Awards (formerly DX Awards) for Australia and New Zealand. This year’s Future Enterprise benchmarks were chosen based on an organisation’s successful implementation of digital initiatives that address new customer requirements, development of new capabilities, deployment of new critical infrastructure, and pursuit of new industry ecosystems.

New Zealand’s Earthquake Commission went home with two awards, the overall award for Future Enterprise of the Year and Best in Future of Industry Ecosystems. Auckland Airport also won two awards, taking out the Future of Operations and a special award for Digital Resiliency. Other winners included AGL, BPAY Group, City of Sydney, Cue Clothing, Sydney Local Health District, Todd Energy and Waste Management NZ, who all distinguished themselves for their discernible and measurable excellence in their digital transformation efforts and significant efforts to transform or disrupt the market.

IDC Australia and New Zealand Managing Director, and awards judge, Tehmasp Parekh, said “The extremely high calibre of this year’s winners provides a stunning example of how Australia and New Zealand businesses have thrived through transformation in a time of uncertainty and chaos. The importance of digital acceleration and innovation were further amplified in 2021. All the winners have demonstrated an outstanding transformation programme”

Here are this year’s Future Enterprise Awards categories and winners, featuring nine new digital agenda items that IDC says will be the new benchmarks for what it takes to lead in the changed world.

The 2021 winners are:

· The Earthquake Commission (New Zealand)

o 2021 Future Enterprise of the Year

o 2021 Best in Future of Industry Ecosystems

· Auckland Airport (New Zealand)

o 2021 Best in Future of Operations

o 2021 Special Award for Digital Resliency

· AGL (Australia) was named as the 2021 Best in Future of Intelligence

· BPAY Group (Australia) was named as the 2021 Best in Future of Trust

· City of Sydney (Australia) was named as the 2021 Best in Future of Digital Innovation

· Cue Clothing (Australia) was named as the 2021 Best in Future of Customers and Consumers

· Sydney Local Health District (Australia) was named as the 2021 Best in Future of Work

· Waste Management NZ (New Zealand) was named as the 2021 Best in Future of Connectedness

· Todd Energy (New Zealand) was named as the 2021 Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure

IDC’s Future Enterprise Awards follows a two-phased approach to determine the country and regional finalists and winners. Each nomination is evaluated by a local IDC analyst or a regional IDC analyst against a standard assessment framework based on IDC’s Future Enterprise taxonomy.

The winners will go on to represent Australia and New Zealand in the regional awards, where they will be benchmarked against other winners in the same category to ultimately determine the region’s best of the best.

For more information on the awards and judging criteria, please visit the IDC Future Enterprise awards website www.idcdxawards.com.

