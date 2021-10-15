Free Buses In Dunedin And Queenstown To Support Super Saturday Vaccination Drive

Press Release – Otago Regional Council

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) is offering free travel on its Orbus Dunedin and Queenstown networks for all passengers on Saturday 16 October, to ensure as many people as possible can travel to vaccination centres. Manager Transport Garry Maloney …

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) is offering free travel on its Orbus Dunedin and Queenstown networks for all passengers on Saturday 16 October, to ensure as many people as possible can travel to vaccination centres.

Manager Transport Garry Maloney said ORC was thrilled to support Super Saturday.

“Any day is a good day to catch the bus, but Saturday will be particularly good, as ORC have decided to make all public transport 100% free for the day to support the Super Saturday vaccination drive.

“A lot of people rely on public transport to get around, so making the buses free for everyone on Super Saturday is something we can do to give the nationwide initiative a boost.

“It’s really important that as many people as possible get vaccinated, and free buses is one way for ORC to minimise the obstacles for people needing the jab.”

All public transport buses in both networks would be free to all passengers for the entirety of Saturday, Mr Maloney said.

“It’s really simple: the buses are completely free to all passengers, all day. You don’t have to have a vaccination card or be travelling on a particular route. You don’t even need to tag on with your Bee Card, but you must still wear a face covering on the bus and scan on using the NZ COVID Tracer app.

“Tell your friends and whānau,” Mr Maloney said, “It’s never been easier to catch the bus and get the jab!”

For more information on Super Saturday, including vaccination centres in Dunedin and Queenstown, visit https://www.southernhealth.nz/covid19/super-saturday

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url