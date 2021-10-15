Air New Zealand Adds Quarantine Free Flights To NSW

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Following the New South Wales Government announcement today, Air New Zealand has added quarantine free flights from Auckland – Sydney for Australian citizens or permanent residents.

Commencing Friday 5 November, the airline will start with two flights per week on Fridays and Sundays. From 1 December, this will ramp up to six flights per week to deliver Aussies home just in time for Christmas.

Fully vaccinated passengers are eligible to travel quarantine free and can book now via our website or a travel agent. Customers will need to meet the entry requirements set by the Australian Federal and State governments.

The New South Wales Government is yet to provide the airline with the number of spaces available to unvaccinated passengers. If customers are unvaccinated and wish to travel, they will need to register their interest with the airline’s customer care team via contactcentreoperations@airnz.co.nz.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the airline is incredibly excited to have the border to our New South Wales neighbours reopening and that seats have already been selling quickly.

“We know there are customers who have been unable to travel back to New South Wales since the bubble burst in August. Today’s announcement will bring relief to many knowing that they will be reconnected with their loved ones in just over two weeks.”

“While the quarantine free travel is only permitted one-way, we are hopeful with the high vaccination rates in New Zealand we will be welcoming Aussies back to our shores before we know it!”

Auckland to Sydney flights are on sale now. The schedule is as follows:

November Start Date Frequency Days Auckland – Sydney 5 November 2 x flights per week Friday, Sunday December-January Auckland – Sydney 1 December 5-6 x flights per week Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday*, Friday, Sunday

*December only

