Wairarapa Library Service Gets SMART

Press Release – South Wairarapa District Council

All systems are go for the new library management system at Carterton, Featherston, Greytown, and Martinborough libraries. From this week, Wairarapa Library Service customers can upgrade their existing membership to SMART cards. A SMART card means …

All systems are go for the new library management system at Carterton, Featherston, Greytown, and Martinborough libraries.

From this week, Wairarapa Library Service customers can upgrade their existing membership to SMART cards.

A SMART card means you can access the collections of the Wairarapa Library Service as well as those of Masterton, Lower Hutt, Porirua, and Kapiti Coast, and libraries at Whitireia and WelTec polytechnics.

These cards open access to more than half-a-million items at 26 libraries across the region.

SMART has been operating for over a decade, allowing SMART card holders to borrow items from across the region, get them delivered to the library branch that is most convenient to them, and in turn drop them back to any of the libraries.

Annette Beattie, Library Manager at Wairarapa Library Service, said the collaborative approach was unique in New Zealand.

“The team is very excited to be on a truly modern system and be able to partner with libraries throughout the wider region to offer modern library services.

“Wairarapa Library Service members will be able to enjoy a far wider range of items, and many new features through the library’s website and catalogue.”

Also, from this week, there are now no overdue fees for using WLS items.

Our website wls.org.nz has a new look to reflect the changes.

Visit the site, and WLS’s Facebook page, for more information, or ask one of our team when you visit a WLS library.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url