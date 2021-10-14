Preliminary Environmental Data On New Zealand’s Air Quality Released Today

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

The Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ have published the Our air 2021: preliminary data release today. We are currently working to revise the Our air 2021 report to incorporate analysis of the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 air quality guidelines …

The Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ have published the Our air 2021: preliminary data release today.

We are currently working to revise the Our air 2021 report to incorporate analysis of the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 air quality guidelines that were released on 23 September 2021. The revised report will be released on 10 December 2021.

Our air 2021: preliminary data release shows that air quality has generally improved at most sites and across many of the indicators used. However, we expect the number of locations with air quality concerns to increase as we revise the Our air 2021 data against the new WHO air quality guidelines.

Visit our website to read this news story and indicator pages:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url