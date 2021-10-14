Countdown To Super Saturday

Press Release – Countdown

Saturday 16 October marks the National Day of Action to get all of Aotearoa vaccinated. We need to support communities to increase rates of vaccination, particularly vulnerable groups. Countdown is supporting local community responses, including in Otara, alongside South Seas Healthcare Trust.

“By partnering with Countdown, we can amplify our efforts to increase vaccination uptake and protect our families and wider communities,” says South Seas Healthcare Trust Chief Executive Lemalu Silao Vaisola-Sefo.

“We appreciate Countdown’s support in the lead up to Super Saturday and on the day itself. It’s going to take a village approach to really make a difference, so it’s a welcome gesture and show of help.”

Countdown stores across New Zealand have given kai for local Vaccination Centres to put on sausage sizzles and snacks for Super Saturday – helping to create a festive feel. This mahi is part of Countdown’s commitment to use its Food for Good.

Kiri Hannifin, Countdown’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Safety and Sustainability says Countdown is delighted to be able to help bring Super Saturday to life.

“Our 20,000 strong team is incredibly excited to be a part of Super Saturday by helping out with kai at community vaccination events right across Aotearoa. As a business that has been firmly on the front line of this pandemic, we’re keen to support events that will help ensure we can all have a great summer spent with our friends and whanau,” Kiri Hannifin says.

