Site Safe’s Annual Construction Health, Safety And Wellbeing Awards Finalists Announced

As New Zealand’s construction industry deals with the ongoing impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, health and safety has remained integral to the ability of businesses to continue to operate.

Site Safe’s annual Construction Health, Safety and Wellbeing Awards were created to promote health, safety and wellbeing in construction by recognising those companies that make a real difference.

To continue to push health and safety as a top priority for business, the aim of the awards is to acknowledge people, sites and businesses that are demonstrating excellence in the areas of leadership, innovation, and contribution in New Zealand’s construction sector.

Brett Murray, Site Safe Chief Executive, says that to recognise initiatives that come from the wider workforce helps the organic buy-in to health and safety.

“The entries this year have shown that people are taking this seriously and want to be recognised for the great work they are doing in the health and safety space.

“Building support for health and safety initiatives from the ground up is key to achieving the culture shift we are undertaking as an industry towards a culture that values health and safety as a top priority”.

This year the judges were particularly impressed with the calibre and maturity of all entries received.

Award winners will be announced at Site Safe’s annual Evening of Celebration, an industry-wide celebration of health and safety excellence, along with Site Safe scholarship recipients and graduates from their Health and Safety in Construction programme.

A full list of the award categories and finalists is below. For further information about specific initiatives and entries, visit https://www.sitesafe.org.nz/news–events/news/award-finalists-announced/

Safety Innovation Award Small to Medium Business (Small to medium organisation up to 50 employees)

Goom Landscapes Ltd

Major Consulting Group Ltd

Judges special mention

Safety 1st Removals Ltd

Safety Innovation Award Large Business (Large organisations over 50 employees)

Piritahi

Capital Journeys

Fletcher Construction

Safety Leadership Award (Small, medium or large business)

Hawkins

TopMark Electrical

Brian Perry Civil

Safety Contribution Award (Individual or small team)

Rabo Construct Limited

The Roofing Specialist Limited

Pipeline & Civil Ltd

The Kalmar Mental Health and Wellbeing Award (Company, organisation, team or individual)

Dunlop Builders

Accent Construction Interiors Ltd

PFS Tiling Limited

