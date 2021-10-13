Making Our City Safer – New Text Service Launched

Press Release – Auckland Transport

In a New Zealand first – a new texting service has launched to keep Aucklanders safe on their public transport journey.

Auckland Transport (AT) has teamed up with the charity Crime Stoppers NZ to make it easier to report incidents happening on the network or at stations.

Mayor Phil Goff encourages people to use the service if necessary.

“With a number of recent incidents of violence and antisocial behaviour on Auckland’s transport network it is important that we make it as easy as possible to safely report issues,” he says.

“This service provides another option to contact authorities and will enable people to remain anonymous, helping contribute to a safer transport network.”

Logan Christian, AT’s Transport Compliance Manager, says the new text service will make it easier for customers to report things they witness on their journey – like fare evasion – while remaining anonymous.

“The safety of our customers and our staff is always the most important thing, so we encourage you to report incidents of crime, fare evasion or anti-social behaviour via this new text service. It’s anonymous, easy to do and will contribute to a safer journey for everyone on our transport network.”

Hadyn Smith, Chief Executive of Crime Stoppers, says he’s pleased to partner with Auckland Transport.

“Crime Stoppers is a unique service – as it’s completely safe and anonymous. We simply pass on the information and protect your identity. It’s great we can work with organisations like Auckland Transport to help keep Kiwis safe.”

If you witness an incident of anti-social behaviour, tagging, crime or fare evasion*, here’s how to send a text to our Crime Stoppers number:

Free text details of the incident and your bus / train route to 4030. Try and provide as much information as you can. Crime Stoppers will receive the message and share it with AT. AT will then look into the issue further and may deploy transport officers or other suitable staff to investigate further.

*Remember, this texting service is not a replacement for 111. Should you witness an incident that requires an immediate response from the emergency services (Police, Fire, Ambulance), then call 111. See more at https://at.govt.nz/crimestoppers

