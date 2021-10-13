Food Prices Rise For Sixth Consecutive Month

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today. Septembers movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting …

Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today.

September’s movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting for seasonality, prices rose 0.9 percent.

Grocery food prices were up 0.8 percent in September, mainly influenced by higher prices for fresh eggs (up 12 percent), chocolate biscuits (up 6.1 percent), and sweets (up 3.2 percent).

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url