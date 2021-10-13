Business Scoop
Food Prices Rise For Sixth Consecutive Month

October 13, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today. Septembers movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting

Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today.

September’s movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting for seasonality, prices rose 0.9 percent.

Grocery food prices were up 0.8 percent in September, mainly influenced by higher prices for fresh eggs (up 12 percent), chocolate biscuits (up 6.1 percent), and sweets (up 3.2 percent).

