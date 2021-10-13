Draft ERP Shows E-mobility Will Be Our Future

Press Release – Drive Electric

The Government’s consultation on the package of emissions reductions policies is another sign that e-mobility will be the future of vehicles in New Zealand.

Drive Electric Chair Mark Gilbert says, “The Government is proposing that 30 per cent of the entire light vehicle fleet will be electric by 2035. That will take a lot of doing, but it’s possible, and for the climate, definitely preferable.

“We’re already seeing a surge in EV purchases here in New Zealand, on the back of the clean car discount. In September, while most of New Zealand was locked down, 2,282 EVs were registered. This was the highest month of all time, achieving approximately 12.5% of the monthly sales.

“Internationally, the UK, which is a right-hand drive market, is well ahead and shows New Zealand what’s possible. They have over 150 models (HEVs, BEVs and PHEVs) on the market right now in the UK. Plug-in sales in September were 21.7% of the market.

“To achieve these numbers and more, we will need supporting policies, many of which we have advocated for and are listed in the consultation document. Sure, more detail is needed, but the ambition is there and progress has started. We are particularly pleased to see a National Charging Infrastructure Plan on the list, and we understand work is underway.

“When taken together, we are starting to send signals to the global automotive industry that New Zealand is serious about electrification. That’s how we will get a supply of these vehicles. The faster we can get a comprehensive plan in place, the faster we build the confidence of importers and consumers. Let’s hope that the Australian importers that influence the models available in New Zealand wake up and smell the electricity.

“We can never forget that New Zealand is a technology taker when it comes to vehicles. That said, the global industry is on a rapid transformation. Billions are being invested in producing EVs, and brands like VW Group, AUDI, Hyundai, BMW Group, Daimler, Honda, GM, Volvo, Ford (Europe) are committing to joining Tesla as all EV.

“And finally, we know that in New Zealand e-mobility is one part of a decarbonised transport system. More public transport, cleaner fuels, and transport as a service are all needed if we are to slash emissions.

“We will be engaging our members on the package of policies over the next few weeks and submitting.

“But be very clear – the future for vehicles in New Zealand is electric.”

About Drive Electric

Drive Electric is a not-for-profit membership organisation with one goal – Mainstreaming e-mobility to support New Zealand’s low-carbon future.

We were established in 2011, and since then have become the leading voice on e-mobility uptake in New Zealand. We are an independent, apolitical voice which is energy agnostic.

Drive Electric has a membership of over fifty leading organisations representing the convergence of the e-mobility ecosystem: finance, automotive, infrastructure, energy and government. Our membership includes ABB NZ, ACEV, Arup, Audi, Autolink, Baker Tilly Staples Rodway, Bentley, Beyond Clarity, BMW NZ, Charge Net, ChargeSmart, Contact Energy, Custom Fleet, Critchlow Geospatial, EECA, Electrify, Evnex, FleetPartners, Ford, Giltrap Group, Go Rentals, GVI Electric, Hyundai, IntDevice, Jaguar, Kings Plant Barn, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LeasePlan, Lexus, Maritime EV, Mercury, Meridian Energy, Mitsubishi Motors NZ, Mevo, Nissan, Orix, Peugeot, Porsche, PowerCo, Renault, Retyna, SG Fleet, Singer Electrical, Skoda, Smartrak, Spartan, STILL, Tesla, THL, Toyota, Unison, Vector, VIA, Volvo, Volkswagen, Waste Management, Wedgewood White, Westpac NZ, YHI, Zilch and Zurich Insurance.

See: https://driveelectric.org.nz/about/

