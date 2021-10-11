Xero Unveils The Future Of New Reports

Press Release – Xero

Xero, the global small business platform, today unveiled that it will roll out a series of significant technology and design updates to new reports over the next six months, to help accountants and bookkeepers unearth and present valuable insights …

A series of tech and design updates will provide accountants and small businesses with customisable reports and set the scene for the future of reporting at Xero

Xero, the global small business platform, today unveiled that it will roll out a series of significant technology and design updates to new reports over the next six months, to help accountants and bookkeepers unearth and present valuable insights for clients. The new updates are part of Xero’s broader investment in reporting, to help advisors and small businesses easily customise reports, get answers fast and streamline their financial analysis.

Xero is continuing to invest in and work with the partner community to enrich reporting with new features, customisation options and insightful analysis, as it simultaneously works to strengthen its underlying technology. Recent improvements to new reports include greater control over accounts and balances in the Account Transactions report, and powerful one-click settings that tailor reports to suit user needs. It also includes enhancements to Xero’s report styles in Xero HQ, giving users the ability to change font sizes, as well as adding preset and custom watermarks.

Over the next few months, Xero users will notice a variety of other enhancements, including new ways to access and search for reports, the ability to customise content and layout, add cell annotations, and build management reports. With more editing options and a refreshed design, accountants and bookkeepers will be able to better customise reports to suit their unique needs and style.

“At Xero, our goal is to help businesses and advisors thrive by providing reports that are easy to use, with valuable insights they can trust,” said Anna Curzon, Chief Product Officer at Xero. “We also understand that not every business is the same, so providing our subscribers with the ability to customise their reports is crucial. As we ramp up our investment in new reports and continuously improve the underlying technology driving our platform, these advancements will streamline reporting and provide the speed that future working needs.”

These improvements combine the most-loved features of older reports in Xero with new features, designed to help advisors and small businesses quickly see the full business picture and make informed plans for the future. Curzon offers a sneak peek into these exciting changes, and more to come in the months ahead, in this YouTube video.

The investment in new reports comes as Xero recently launched Xero Analytics Plus, bringing powerful predictions and accurate forecasting to customers. The features are all part of Xero’s mission to bring insight-led analytics tools to small businesses and advisors.

About Xero

Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses with over 2.7 million subscribers globally. Through Xero, small business owners and their advisors have access to real-time financial data any time, anywhere and on any device. Xero offers an ecosystem of over 1,000 third-party apps and 300 plus connections to banks and other financial partners. In 2020 and 2021, Xero was included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and in 2020, Xero was recognised by IDC MarketScape as a leader in its worldwide SaaS and cloud-enabled small business finance and accounting applications vendor assessment.

