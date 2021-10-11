Haines House Removal Leads The Way In Digital Real Estate

Press Release – Haines House Removals

Real estate and home ownership is one of the oldest practises. It is an almost universal concept that goes back hundreds of years and is one of the most reliable means people have to build long term financial security. Homeownership is one of the safest investments …

Real estate and home ownership is one of the oldest practises. It is an almost universal concept that goes back hundreds of years and is one of the most reliable means people have to build long term financial security. Homeownership is one of the safest investments people can buy into and this does not seem like something that’s going to change in the future. However, with old institutions, innovation often moves at the speed of an iceberg, lumbering slowly forward but seldom keeping up with the latest quality of life improvements that smaller, more dynamic industries take advantage of.

Removal homes is set upt to lead the charge in shifting the industry forwards. Shaking up the status quo and bringing innovation to the digital real estate space.

Removal homes have earned their stripes in the real estate game with over 30 years experience helping kiwis find their perfect home. With a brand new yard in Helensville, Removal home specialises in the buying, selling and delivery of homes. Removal Homes has some of the most experienced staff in the industry, and are knowledgeable across the entire process of purchasing a relocatable home.

When purchasing a home, buying an existing one and relocating it to the site of your choice is often an option kiwis overlook. Most would be surprised with the advantages such a process provides, especially with Removal Homes’ range of services on offer to make the entire project move along swiftly and efficiently. Removal Home’s sales people help you find a suitable house or building for your site and within your budget. They are there for every step of the process, from purchase through to delivery, as well as placing your home onto its brand new piles at the site of your choice. Their services even extend to assisting with site plans and alterations, permit applications and any technical challenges you may face. And if you’re looking to sell and shift a house off a site, Removal Homes can do that too, purchasing the property, moving it to our yard and readying it for resale.

Relocatable house sales are already a market disruptor in the real estate industry, but Removal Homes is bringing even more innovation to the online space. Enter the brand new www.removalhomes.co.nz website, a digital solution for the digital age.

The buying patterns of the modern consumer have changed drastically over the past decade. While online shopping and ecommerce was once a novelty, it is now the gold standard. The many conveniences of online shopping has never really translated very well to the real estate market. Sure you have sites that list houses for sale, but generally this is a glorified newspaper advertisement. It requires the slow process of figuring out what agency is representing it and getting into their sales ecosystem. Removal Homes trims the fat by providing the closest thing possible to an ecommerce solution in the industry with their brand new website. If you have bought anything online in the past, the user interface will just make sense, filtering building types (eg. houses, villas, garages, villas etc) and establishing a price range. You’ll be presented a list tailored to your needs with the opportunity to find out extensive detail for each property on offer. This includes photographs, the location of the property, descriptions of what’s on offer and the price. Because Removal Homes handles the entire relocation process, we provide accurate costs that usually include the delivery of the house to the site, as well as the installation of brand new piles, and placing your home on them. There is no middle man with Removal Homes, and we can provide in depth information on all the homes and buildings we have on offer.

This new website offers value to both ends of the homeownership spectrum, providing people that are looking to sell their home for relocation an incredible, no-fuss platform to do so. Sometimes your home’s current location ticks all the boxes for your lifestyle, but your home may no longer. Rather than spending money demolishing it to rebuild a new home, why not cover some of your costs by selling your house for relocation to someone that the home suits? Removal Homes makes this possible.

Removal Homes is using it’s digital platform to curate the perfect selection of houses, tailored to your requirements and budget. For over 30 years, we have been helping kiwis get onto New Zealand’s property ladder in a novel, efficient way. 100s of people have discovered the ease of house relocation, and the joy of being able to select the perfect site and home without the need for extravagant build times. See our diverse range of homes, buildings, villas, bungalows and garages at www.removalhomes.co.nz Find your dream home online today!

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url