Ministers Meet To Focus On Economic Recovery Of Small And Medium Enterprises

Press Release – APEC New Zealand

Small business at heart of economic recovery across APEC region New Zealand Minister for Small Business, Hon Stuart Nash says support for small and medium enterprises will remain ongoing as the Asia-Pacific region moves through response and recovery …

Small business at heart of economic recovery across APEC region

New Zealand Minister for Small Business, Hon Stuart Nash says support for small and medium enterprises will remain ongoing as the Asia-Pacific region moves through response and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hon Stuart Nash today chaired a virtual summit from Wellington for the APEC Small and Medium Enterprises Ministerial Meeting (SMEMM).

“APEC Ministers responsible for SMEs met in the midst of a global economic and health crisis, which left small businesses among those hardest hit,” Stuart Nash said.

“Collectively we agreed on the need to place SMEs at the heart of our economic recovery. The APEC meeting focussed on a theme of building ‘resilience in a world with COVID-19’.

“APEC Ministers want close attention on the role of digitalisation to enable effective recovery, as well as greater inclusion for women and indigenous peoples, to enhance the wellbeing of SMEs and the people who work in them.

Read the full media release

Read the Ministerial Statement

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url