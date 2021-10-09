APEC Small And Medium Enterprises Ministers Issue Joint Statement

Press Release – APEC

Issued by the 27th APEC Small and Medium Enterprises Ministerial Meeting Wellington, New Zealand, 9 October 2021 Ministers in charge of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the APEC region issued a statement following their virtual meeting held on 9 October

Wellington, New Zealand, 9 October 2021

Ministers in charge of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the APEC region issued a statement following their virtual meeting held on 9 October 2021.

The statement reflects the outcomes of the 27th APEC SME Ministerial Meeting chaired by New Zealand’s Minister of Small Businesses, Stuart Nash.

Their joint statement focuses on continuing the support for the region’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as promoting the inclusive development of sustainable, resilient, digitally enabled and innovative MSMEs for recovery.

