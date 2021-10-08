New Zealand Agricultural Show Cancellation A Significant Loss For Christchurch

Press Release – ChristchurchNZ

7 October, 2021: Today’s cancellation announcement from the organisers of the New Zealand Agricultural (Canterbury A&P) Show is a significant loss for Ōtautahi Christchurch and Waitaha Canterbury.

The cancellation, due to COVID-19 restrictions, will impact both the urban and rural economies – the city will miss out on the spending of the estimated 100,000 people who normally attend the Show and the many rural businesses who trade at it will lose a major retail opportunity.

Joanna Norris, ChristchurchNZ CEO, says the New Zealand Agricultural Show is an important annual platform for businesses and the community, and unfortunately this is the second year in a row it has had to be cancelled.

The three events that have traditionally made up NZ Cup & Show Week — the New Zealand Agricultural Show, Addington Cup Week and Riccarton Park Races — were expected to generate visitor spending of $4,379, 405 and 22,275 visitor nights alone, as well as the impact of the trade and retail business generated at the New Zealand Agricultural Show.

In the coming weeks, several other event organisers will be considering the feasibility of their events.

“The Government’s health-based approach to COVID-19 is essential and we absolutely support it. However, businesses and the major events sector need a clear outline of the pathway to lower Alert Levels in the South Island. Protecting the lives of New Zealanders is of primary importance, however sustaining safe community and economic activity in the South Island is also of huge importance,” says Norris.

It has been more than 300 days since the South Island had a COVID-19 community case and Alert Level 2 continues to severely impact business and community. Businesses need transparency around Alert Level decision-making for the South Island, providing more confidence and enabling informed decision making for businesses and events.

ChristchurchNZ supports the 90% For Canterbury campaign which is an initiative to surpass 90% vaccination for eligible Cantabrians by Labour Day which would provide more confidence for large-scale events to be held. ChristchurchNZ and the Agricultural Show requested Government to allow the outdoor event to be a trial for a COVID-19 vaccine certificate programme but were unable to get approval within the timeframe required.

