Allianz Partners Announces Strategic Partnership With Jettzy

Allianz Partners is pleased to announce it has secured a strategic partnership with Jettzy, the first with an online travel agent (OTA) operating out of New Zealand.

Travel insurance issued and managed by Allianz Partners will be integrated into Jettzy’s online booking pathway making it easy for customers to add cover to their journey.

Jettzy is a flight booking engine that canvasses all major airlines to help customers search, compare and book the most competitive deals available for both domestic and international travel. The company has been founded by Peter Li, a well-respected travel industry veteran who spent more than a decade at Air New Zealand, and funded by Ice Angels, a leading New Zealand angel investment network. Being New Zealand owned and operated sets Jettzy apart from other large, global OTAs as profits are retained in New Zealand rather than directed overseas.

Chief Sales Officer David Wallace says establishing more strategic partnerships within the travel industry is an important part of Allianz Partners plan for the future.

“We’re optimistic about the rebound of travel on the horizon and taking the time now to continue to expand our presence is an important part of our strategy. Research shows that more travellers, especially those in the younger demographic, have an increased appetite for travel insurance in the post-Covid-19 world. This view is shared among our existing retail travel agent partners who we continue to support as well as our new partner Jettzy,” says Wallace.

Jettzy Founder and CEO Peter Li says he is pleased to be working with a globally-recognised travel insurance brand but one with a local presence in New Zealand.

“It’s important for Jettzy to collaborate with the world’s leading travel suppliers but also ensure our revenue stays in New Zealand. We’re pleased to be keeping things local by collaborating with the Auckland-based team at Allianz Partners,” says Li.

Following the launch of Jettzy in New Zealand, the platform will be launched across the Asia Pacific region.

