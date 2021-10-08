2degrees Named The Most Reliable, Consistent, And Best Available 4G Mobile Data Network In The Country

Press Release – 2Degrees

2degrees has spent over $1 billion on improving its network in the past 12 years, a spend that has paid off, with the network earning recognition as best in its class from multiple industry bodies in 2021.

This included global leader in broadband network intelligence Ookla®, who recently put mobile network operators through their paces and found 2degrees 4G mobile data network to be the most reliable, consistent, and best available in New Zealand for quarter 2 (Q2) 2021.

“Our purpose is to fight for fair to make New Zealand a better place to live, and everything we do starts with providing an excellent network for our customers, paired with great value and customer service,” says Martin Sharrock, Chief Technology Officer at 2degrees.

“Our network has grown extremely quickly since we launched 12 years ago, to cover 98.5% of the places Kiwis live and work, and we’re more confident than ever that we provide excellent service across Aotearoa.”

2degrees’ network has seen major improvements across the country, including along key transport routes in recent years. Nationally 2degrees 4G state highway coverage has increased by 20% between Q2 2019 and Q2 2021, extending 4G coverage to more than 2,000 kilometres of state highway. Just some examples of network improvements are the number of 2degrees sites in Otago have increased by 100% since Q2 2019 (compared with Q2 2021), with state highway coverage increasing by 36%. The Manawatu-Wanganui region has seen the number of sites almost doubled, which has led to a 19% increase in state highway 4G coverage. In Canterbury there has been a nearly 16% increase in the state highway coverage thanks to 62 new cell sites across the Canterbury region between Q2 2019 and Q2 2021.

“It’s important to us to provide great coverage where Kiwis live and work, and on their journeys on New Zealand’s highways and byways,” adds Martin Sharrock. “We’re incredibly proud of the performance of our network and are thrilled to receive independent recognition.”

2degrees has won a raft of major network-related achievements in 2021 including:

New Zealand’s Most Reliable 4G Network, Ookla, Q2 2021

New Zealand’s Most Consistent 4G Network, Ookla, Q2 2021

New Zealand’s Best 4G Network Availability, Ookla, Q2 2021

Video Experience (Opensignal Awards – New Zealand: Mobile Network Experience Report May 2021)

Upload Speed Experience (Opensignal Awards – New Zealand: Mobile Network Experience Report May 2021)

4G Availability (Opensignal Awards – New Zealand: Mobile Network Experience Report May 2021)

This year has brought great success for the 2degrees network, and Martin Sharrock says the company has even more improvement in its sights. “Great network performance is our number one priority, and we’re continuing to invest in it, with our new 5G network build underway.”

To add to these successes, 2degrees has recently been named the winner of the Canstar Small Business Telecommunications Most Satisfied Customers award for 2021. The award recognises a range of different drivers which contribute to customer satisfaction, including network, and 2degrees scored 5 out of 5 stars in this category, the most of any telco included in the survey results.

2degrees has also this month been named winner of the People’s Choice Award for Broadband, and joint winner in Mobile Services, in the Consumer NZ 2021 Mobile and Internet Satisfaction Survey.

