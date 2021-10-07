NZ Post Needs Help To Deliver Parcels For Kiwis

Press Release – NZ Post

“We’re currently delivering about 2 million parcels every week – that’s four parcels per second – and we know this is going to increase over the coming months as Kiwis buy online over the busy shopping season,” says NZ Post Chief Operating Officer Brendon Main.

Parcel volumes are up by around50% in Auckland and 25% in the rest of the country, due to the alert level changes across the country.

“We need more people to help us process and deliver the millions of parcels that are going to come through our network over the next few months.”

“We’re looking for people to help as we respond to the increased parcel volumes due to more people shopping from home during the alert levels, combined with the usual Christmas rush. We’re on the lookout for a mix of temp and fixed term people to help us process and deliver a record number of parcels across the country.”

“As an essential service, working with us over the busy holiday season means that you’ll be an essential worker – something that NZ Post is very proud of. Our role connecting Kiwis across the country throughout the different alert levels is one we take very seriously,” says Brendon.

Please check the NZ Post website for more details on joining an iconic Kiwi business for the holiday period.

NZ Post is working hard to deliver parcels on time, despite having a shortage of people.

“With the move to Level 3 in Auckland, NZ Post saw an increase in the number of parcels in the region. While the rest of country is slowly returning to pre-COVID levels, volumes are still up on what we’d normally see at this time of year. This means there are delays of up to five days in Auckland – please check our website for the latest delivery timeframes.”

“Tomeet the increase in parcels and to reduce the impact of any delayswe’ve re-designed our Auckland network since lastlockdown to ease potential areas of congestion, brought on as many extra people as we can, set up temporary processing sites and operating extended processing hours.”

“We are grateful that Kiwis are being so kind and patient – your item is on its way it just may take a little longer than usual.”

