New Technology Set To Reduce Construction Incidents

A five-company alliance in North America are bringing together best-in-class technologies and risk knowledge to provide construction managers with a 360-degree view of construction sites and real-time alerts regarding workers’ adherence to safety regulations.

Zyter, a leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform, has announced it is collaborating with Zurich, Qualcomm Technologies, Everguard and Rudolph Libbe Group (RLG) to advance the use of AI-based Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to enhance construction safety.

The goal is to help prevent jobsite incidents and accidents that can result in serious injuries and costly property damage.

The collaboration represents the next step forward in propelling construction safety from a reactive to a proactive approach, Zyter says.

Zyter’s SmartSpaces™ platform, analytics and front-end dashboard is being integrated with Everguard’s Sentri360® AI platform, made possible through the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program and Qualcomm® IoT Services Suite.

RLG, a provider of construction and facility services, will beta test the collaborative solution at one of its jobsites, beginning in September 2021. RLG’s insurance provider, Zurich North America, will monitor the impact and evaluate the solution for use with other construction customers.

“This collaboration takes best practices for construction site management and worker safety to a new level,” says Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter.

“Together we are making worker safety more manageable for the construction industry by delivering improved visibility across an entire worksite.”

“Zurich connects our customers with innovative technology solutions that put their workers’ health and safety first, which is key to delivering quality work both on time and on budget,” says Jon Tate, vice president of construction risk engineering for Zurich North America.

“Through this collaboration, we are exploring how to enhance construction site managers’ ability to see and stop at-risk behaviors and to identify any needs for supplemental training and other resources to support safety going forward.

“We want to help clients like RLG prevent accidents and injuries, and potentially save lives.”

Each technology partner is bringing different capabilities and expertise to the project:

Qualcomm Technologies – This unique collaboration is enabled through the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program and Qualcomm IoT Services Suite. This suite delivers comprehensive, end-to-end, IoT as a Service (IoTaaS) solutions, enabling the digital transformation of smart cities, connected spaces, and experiences globally. Smart solutions and technologies are at the forefront of driving the next generation of smart spaces and construction sites, enriching lives through the accelerated transformation of infrastructure and services.

– This unique collaboration is enabled through the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program and Qualcomm IoT Services Suite. This suite delivers comprehensive, end-to-end, IoT as a Service (IoTaaS) solutions, enabling the digital transformation of smart cities, connected spaces, and experiences globally. Smart solutions and technologies are at the forefront of driving the next generation of smart spaces and construction sites, enriching lives through the accelerated transformation of infrastructure and services. Zyter – Serving as a collaborator with the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program ecosystem members, this smart construction solution runs on the Zyter SmartSpaces platform, which is used to break down silos of information by integrating and consolidating data from IoT devices and applications in a seamless interface. Zyter is also providing advanced analytics.

– Serving as a collaborator with the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program ecosystem members, this smart construction solution runs on the Zyter SmartSpaces platform, which is used to break down silos of information by integrating and consolidating data from IoT devices and applications in a seamless interface. Zyter is also providing advanced analytics. Everguard –Everguard’s Sentri360 platform ties together industrial sensor technologies using sensor fusion, edge compute and AI algorithms, enabling them to learn dynamically “on the job.” This has the potential to lower incidents, injuries and corresponding costs. Everguard has been recognized as a unique solution for prioritizing construction safety and the digital management of construction sites, enabling a proactive approach to both safety and productivity powered by AI and sensor fusion.

Using a continuous stream of real-time data from IoT devices on workers and building materials, this collaborative solution will deliver a seamless, up-to-the second view of what is happening across the entire construction site to the Zyter dashboard.

Additionally, through state-of-the-art data visualization, analytics and intelligent insights, construction companies will be able to easily monitor and address events, operational issues, and incidents.

Advanced analytics will help construction companies determine worker productivity and safety scores, as well as gain insight into other metrics related to construction site management.

Initial efforts will focus on using AI and computer vision (CV) to enhance safety protocols already in place on construction jobsites for initiatives such as personal protective equipment (PPE) compliance and geofencing of restricted areas.

“We are excited to collaborate with Everguard.ai and Zyter to deliver smart solutions via Construction-Management-as-a-Service,” says Sanjeet Pandit, senior director of business development and global head of Smart Cities, Qualcomm Technologies.

“Prioritizing construction safety and digital management of construction sites allows construction companies and their commercial insurance providers the ability to focus on worker safety.

“Construction-Management-as-a-Service will continue to accelerate the transformation of city infrastructure and services to help enrich communities’ lives.”

“These five companies share a dedication to being technology and safety leaders in our respective fields,” says Sanjay Pandya, P.E., vice president and general manager of construction at Everguard.

“The dedication to safety this group of innovators embraces is unmatched. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Sentri360® at the heart of this collaboration.”

RLG, a single source provider of construction and facility services that range from site selection and construction to energy solutions and ongoing facility management, will beta test the collaborative construction safety solution.

“Our expertise goes well beyond that of a typical construction company,” says Brad Deal, senior vice president-construction services, Rudolph Libbe.

“We bring our safety-first culture to every project and service we deliver. Collaborating with this group of innovators allows us to expand our tools and technology. For us, it all comes down to delivering a better, safer work site for our customers.”

