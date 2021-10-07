My Wedding Guide Acquires NZ Wedding Directory

Press Release – My Wedding Guide

Leading New Zealand wedding website My Wedding Guide has acquired NZ Wedding Directory. NZ Wedding Directory (formerly nzweddingdirectory.co.nz ) has been acquired by My Wedding Guide Established in 2010, My Wedding Guide is based in Cambridge in the …Leading New Zealand wedding website My Wedding Guide has acquired NZ Wedding Directory.

NZ Wedding Directory (formerly nzweddingdirectory.co.nz) has been acquired by My Wedding Guide

Established in 2010, My Wedding Guide is based in Cambridge in the Waikato region and is 100% New Zealand owned and operated.

Promoting over 20,000 wedding vendors nationwide in New Zealand as well as the South Pacific Islands, My Wedding Guide is NZ’s most comprehensive wedding planning website. My Wedding Guide (https://www.myweddingguide.co.nz) has NZ’s largest and most up-to-date list of wedding services vendors, promoting wedding venues, marriage celebrants, engagement and wedding photographers and videographers, bridal dresses, florists, wedding cars, caterers, cake makers and many other services. The website also has free wedding planning tools and a large cache of wedding info, tips and advice.

My Wedding Guide has proven to be a very useful resource for planning all aspects of a wedding anywhere in NZ including Auckland weddings, Wellington weddings, Christchurch weddings and Queenstown weddings. With such a comprehensive, up-to-date and well-maintained directory, My Wedding Guide makes the best wedding venue finder in New Zealand.

Due to the owner’s change in personal circumstances, NZ Wedding Directory (https://www.nzweddingdirectory.co.nz) was recently offered for sale and was acquired by Niche Directories Ltd, owners of My Wedding Guide and My Celebrant Guide. This acquisition further strengthens My Wedding Guide’s position in the New Zealand wedding market.

Vendor’s listings grandfathered over from NZWD to My Wedding Guide gained exposure to almost 20x the amount of website traffic that they had previously had exposure to on NZWD in addition to now being on a much more modern, well-maintained and user-friendly platform and website.

Wedding vendors operating in New Zealand or the South Pacific Islands who wish to gain exposure to My Wedding Guide’s large and targeted online wedding audience can list their businesses on My Wedding Guide’s Advertise page.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url