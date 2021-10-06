Work With Business

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

Congratulations to the consortium of big businesses trying to import rapid surveillance antigen tests to manage workplace health and safety, just as tens of thousands of SMEs up and down New Zealand want to do, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO.

“These rapid, non-invasive tests are critical to keep businesses open and workers, customers and consumers safe so it is disappointing that government is dragging the chain by sitting on this equipment when it is approved and widely used elsewhere,” he said.

“Business attempts to be responsible, mitigate risks, and operate safely is being frustrated at every turn. Government needs to do better and get into step with what is needed now to get the economy moving,” he said.

