Somar Digital Appoints Fiona Reid As Chief Operating Officer

Wellington, October 6, 2021 — Somar Digital, one of New Zealand’s leading customer and digital experience agencies, has promoted General Manager Fiona Reid to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer.

The move follows several years of rapid growth for Somar Digital, which has expanded its offerings in the social good / not for profit space while winning key client accounts such as Te Hiringa Hauora/Health Promotion Agency, Whānau Āwhina Plunket, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, ACC and New Zealand Red Cross.

Reid joined Somar in 2019 bringing twenty years’ experience in leadership roles across both sides of the Tasman, including at Fairfax and NZME.

“I’m super proud to be working with such a great team of people who genuinely care about helping our clients deliver positive outcomes in our communities. It’s an awesome feeling that Somar Digital plays a part to make this happen,” says Reid.

Effective immediately, the COO role brings all Somar Digital operations, production, account management, and support under one umbrella, enabling strategic direction and sustained growth as the agency continues to build its talent roster.

“Fiona’s hugely passionate about our people, engagement with client partners and ultimately driving the company’s core purpose of creating better digital outcomes for all New Zealanders” says Aaron Scott, Somar Digital CEO.

“We have clear ambitions for where Somar Digital’s headed, we’re investing heavily in that future, and it’s wonderful to work alongside Fiona on this journey.”

Please contact Fiona Reid on Phone 0275332250 or email fiona@somar.co.nz for all enquiries.

ABOUT SOMAR DIGITAL

Founded in Wellington in 2008, Somar Digital provides a full suite of web services and design expertise, putting people at the heart of every digital experience. This includes user experience / user interface design, rapid development, customised Silverstripe solutions, cloud hosting + support, agile delivery and research workshops.

Key clients include Metlink, Greater Wellington Regional Council, The Cancer Society, Te Hiringa Hauora/Health Promotion Agency, Whānau Āwhina Plunket, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, ACC and New Zealand Red Cross.

www.somar.co.nz

