Feedback Sought On Definition Of A Māori Business

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

New Zealanders are being asked for their views on the definition of a Mori business, Stats NZ said today. Public consultation on the draft definition will begin on Wednesday, 6 October, and end at 5pm on Friday, 5 November 2021. The draft definition has been …

New Zealanders are being asked for their views on the definition of a Māori business, Stats NZ said today.

Public consultation on the draft definition will begin on Wednesday, 6 October, and end at 5pm on Friday, 5 November 2021.

The draft definition has been developed in partnership with representatives from Māori business organisations, government agencies, academia, and the Māori business community.

“There’s currently no agreed definition of Māori business nationally, which leads to multiple estimates of Māori business data being used by different government agencies,” data system strategy and capability general manager Eleisha Hawkins said.

“Creating an agreed definition will enable consistency across government in how we measure Māori business activity.”

Developing definitions to support consistency across New Zealand’s data system is part of Stats NZ’s data leadership role.

“We are committed to delivering more and better data for and about Māori, and to improving the way we record and present information on Māori business to ensure it is accurate and meets information needs,” Ms Hawkins said.

We encourage you to make a submission. See Māori business definition: Consultation.

Visit our website to read this news story and the consultation:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url