Emergency Approval Sought For Rapid COVID-19 Tests To Be Used In Critical Work Sites

Some of the country’s largest companies are calling on the Government to allow the importation of rapid COVID-19 tests to protect critical New Zealand worksites.

More than 25 businesses across a range of sectors including manufacturing, energy, food production, telecommunications, freight, aviation and aged care have formed a coalition to jointly import 370,000 rapid antigen tests to be introduced on work sites around the country.

“What we are seeking is urgent approval from the Government to allow for the importation of rapid surveillance tests as a critical part of health and safety management in the workplace,” said Don Braid, Mainfreight’s Managing Director.

“This is business wanting to take care of their people from a health and safety perspective and to keep their sites operational. Vaccinations and testing are key to this and it is bewildering that the rapid testing we are using in 26 locations around the world is unavailable to us at our home base in New Zealand.

“We believe the Government shares our concern that the addition of antigen testing cannot suffer the long delays that occurred in introducing saliva testing. With the current Delta outbreak we are confident they will act decisively and work with us to make it happen,” he said.

Rapid antigen tests are used widely overseas as an additional tool to curb the spread of COVID-19, providing on-the spot results in minutes to help identify chains of transmission, provide reassurance to employees and ensure workplace continuity.

The 25 companies, which are looking to procure 370,000 tests via medical supplies wholesaler and distributor EBOS Healthcare, have written to the Government seeking emergency clearance to import the tests within the next seven days. The tests, which would not take the place of existing PCR tests for border workers or those who are experiencing symptoms, provide results in about 15 minutes, unlike PCR tests which can take days to return results. Five of the six rapid tests under consideration are approved and in use in Australia with final option currently under an approvals process.

Foodstuffs North Island Chief Executive Officer Chris Quin said the company was focused on keeping its team and customers safe and rapid antigen testing would provide a quick and easy way for key staff to test themselves frequently at home or at work.

“COVID-19 isn’t disappearing any time soon. We want access to fast testing to provide an additional layer of screening for our essential workforce, who have been hugely co-operative in doing the right thing for each other and New Zealand from a health and safety perspective.

“The tests are proven to be very effective when used frequently. They can only strengthen and improve our current plan for managing the virus as an additional layer of protection as we move towards living with COVID-19. It’s a lot like a high-viz jacket – they don’t protect from every accident but they’re another important tool in helping to keep people safe,” said Mr Quin.

Genesis Chief Executive Officer Marc England said rapid antigen tests would add another layer of protection for staff at critical power plants such as Huntly.

“We initiated saliva testing among our essential workers at Huntly during alert level 4 and this provided assurance our staff and the plant could operate safely. The half-day turnaround for saliva results is good, but the immediacy of rapid antigen testing means our staff will have reasonable confidence before they step foot on site that they are safe to do so.”

England said rapid antigen testing could be employed throughout the energy company’s other locations, though Huntly would be where it was most valued.

“Huntly is a critical part of New Zealand’s energy network – it simply has to keep running, and the only people who can operate Huntly are those who work there.”

The 25 companies requesting urgent approval to introduce the tests at critical worksites include Mainfreight, Foodstuffs North Island, Genesis, Hynds Pipe Systems, Mercury, Summerset Group, Wellington Airport, Christchurch Airport, Sky NZ, Queenstown Airport, Spark, Vodafone, The Warehouse Group, ANZ Bank, Contact Energy, Fulton Hogan, Woolworths NZ, Fletcher Building, Chorus, Carter Holt Harvey, Meridian Energy, DHL Express NZ, Air NZ and Auckland Airport.

