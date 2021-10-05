September 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Strongly Rebound

Press Release – Motor Industry Association

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that September 2021 sales of new 16,518 vehicles showed a strong rebound with the country moving down alert levels, even with Auckland still in Alert Level 3. It was the second strongest …

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that September 2021 sales of new 16,518 vehicles showed a strong rebound with the country moving down alert levels, even with Auckland still in Alert Level 3.

It was the second strongest month of any month since the MIA began keeping records.

For the month of September there were 16,518 vehicles sold compared to 10,902 vehicles in September 2020, an increase of 51.5 percent (5,616 units).

Year to date there have been 123,016 vehicles sold compared to 87,474 to end of September 2020, an overall increase year to date of 40.6 percent (35,542 units).

New vehicle distributors have worked hard under trying circumstances to supply orders. The result is remarkable given Auckland was at Alert Level 3 for the month.

Key points

It was an exceptionally strong month for vehicles with some form of electrification in their drive train, making up 21 percent of total sales (3,505 units).

The 3,505 units were made up of 1,512 light and heavy BEVs, 537 PHEVs and 1,456 Hybrid vehicles registered in September. This is the first time there were more fully electric vehicles registered in a month than (non plugin) hybrid vehicles.

Compact and medium SUVs remain strong market segments with 22 and 19 percent share respectively.

The Ford Ranger was once again the top selling model, followed by the Tesla Model 3 and the Mitsubishi Outlander. It was the first time a BEV has made it to the top three model registrations in any one month.

Segmentation – What Are Consumers Buying

The top spot for September 2021 went to the SUV Compact vehicles with 22% share followed by SUV Medium also with 19% share and then the Pick Up/Chassis 4×4 segment with 14% market share and then. Year to date compact and medium SUVs remain the two strongest segments in our market.

Year to date 56% of the market are small to medium sized vehicles.

Market leaders in September / 2021

Toyota remains the overall market leader with 18% market share (2,934 units), followed by Mitsubishi with 13% (2,176 units) and Ford in third spot with 11% market share (1,870 units). Tesla was in forth spot with 6% share (1066 units).

BEVs, PHEVs and Hybrids

There were 1,505 light vehicle and 7 heavy vehicle full battery electric vehicles registered in September. The top selling models were the Tesla Model 3 (1066 units) followed by the MG ZS (122 units) and the Hyundai Kona (84 units).

There were 537 plugin hybrid electric vehicles registered in September. The top selling models were the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (282 units) followed by the Mitsubishi Outlander (115 units) and the MG HS (47 units).

Hybrids continued their consistent strength with 1,456 vehicles registered in the month of September. The top selling models were the Toyota RAV4 (466 units) followed by the Toyota Corolla (247 units) and Toyota Yaris Cross (117 units).

SUV and passenger vehicle sales September / 2021

Toyota retained the market lead for passenger and SUV registrations with 17% market share (1,993 units) followed by Mitsubishi with 16% (1,920 units) and then Tesla with 9% market share (1,066 units).

The top selling passenger and SUV models for the month were the Tesla Model 3 (1066 units) followed by the Mitsubishi Outlander (963 units) and the Toyota Corolla (744 units).

Commercial vehicle sales September / 2021

Ford retained the market lead with 32% market share (1,503 units) followed by Toyota with 20% (941 units) and Mitsubishi third with 6% market share (256 units).

The Ford Ranger retained the top spot for the month of September as the bestselling commercial model with 30% share (1,408 units) followed by the Toyota Hilux with 14% share (648 units) and the Toyota Hiace in third place with 5% market share (232 units).

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url