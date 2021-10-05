Entries Open For Bill Toft Award

Press Release – Bill Toft Awards

The Bill Toft Memorial Fund awards a grant of $4,000 for broadcasters working in online or broadcasting media in New Zealand

The Award is to be used for advancing the skills, experience, or other contribution to professional development as a broadcaster.

Bill Toft was an eminent broadcaster who epitomised clear and consistent broadcast communication and set high standards of professionalism within the industry.

The Bill Toft Memorial Fund was set up to encourage excellence in content and delivery in broadcast and online communication.

Information and application form on: www.billtoftawards.org.

Closing date: 31 October 2021

Winner notified: 30 November 2021

