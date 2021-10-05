Covid-19 & Vaccination Update 5th October

Press Release – Ministry of Health

5 October 2021 Cases Number of new community cases* 24 (including one historical) Number of new cases identified at the border Two (including one historical) Location of new community cases …

5 October 2021

Cases Number of new community cases* 24 (including one historical) Number of new cases identified at the border Two (including one historical) Location of new community cases Auckland (18); Waikato (6) Location of community cases (total) Auckland (including four cases in Upper Hauraki; all of whom are in the same household) 1,355 (1,068 recovered); Waikato 8 (1 recovered); Upper Hauraki 1; Wellington 17 (all recovered) Number of community cases (total) 1,381 (in the current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community 17 (59%) of yesterday’s 29 cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 12 (41%) of yesterday’s 29 cases Cases epidemiologically linked 17 of today’s 24 cases are linked. Cases to be epidemiologically linked 7 of today’s 24 cases. Investigations are continuing to determine a link. Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,341 (in the current cluster) (18 unlinked from the past fortnight). Number of sub-clusters 15 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, seven are active, one is contained and seven are dormant. There are 14 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, five are active, one is contained and eight are dormant. Cases in hospital 32 (total): North Shore (4) Middlemore (14); Auckland (13); Waikato (1) Cases in ICU or HDU Seven Confirmed cases (total) 4,050 since pandemic began. Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) * 165 out of 2,234 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of open contacts being managed (total): 1,262 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 83% Percentage with at least one test result 74% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 149 (as at 10am 5 October) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,465,057 Number of tests processed (total last 24 hours) 14,905 Number of tests taken in Auckland (last 24 hours) 12,595 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 16,938 Testing centres in Auckland 22 Wastewater Wastewater detections ** No unexpected detections in the next 24 hours COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 5,402,732; 1st doses: 3,343,447 2nd doses: 2,059,285 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 55,673; 1st doses: 14,846; 2nd doses: 40,827 Mâori 507,653 1st doses: 326,097 2nd doses: 181,556 Pacific Peoples 339,343; 1st doses: 210,788; 2nd doses: 128,555 Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 1,971,837 1st doses: 1,211,175 (85%); 2nd doses: 760,662 (53%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 20,796; 1st doses: 4,916 2nd doses: 15,880 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,273,120 Poster scans (total) 407,160,894 Manual diary entries (total) 17,595,104 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,164,266

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 25 September Philippines Singapore Day 8 / symptomatic Auckland

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 25 September Russia United Arab Emirates Day 3 / routine Auckland

*Today’s cases

Two of today’s cases have been deemed historical – one is a community case, and one is a border case.

**Wastewater testing

As reported yesterday, wastewater sample collection has been arranged from locations within the Waikato and Manawatû-Whanganui regions. This includes Raglan, Huntly, Te Kauwhata, Ngaruawahia, Feilding, Hunterville, Tokoroa, Putaruru, Hamilton and Palmerston North. Results of these are expected over the coming days, however the timing of the results depends on various factors including the sample arrival times.

Testing in Waikato

Waikato DHB has confirmed additional testing capacity today at its testing sites around the region, as the teams there continue to see unprecedented demand.

More than 6,000 COVID-19 swabs taken from around the region on Monday are currently being processed.

Community testing centres were operating with extended hours today, with testing underway from 8am at the Hamilton sites. Pop-up sites were continuing today at Raglan and Huntly. All sites can be viewed on the

DHB website

, or at Healthpoint.

Limited exposure events in Waikato

Locations of Interest associated with Waikato sites will continue to be added to the Ministry of Health’s website as soon as possible.

Waikato DHB has not identified any locations of interest of significance in Hamilton at this stage. All potential exposure events have been direct interactions between individuals which have been followed up with directly.

The DHB has informed us that indications so far are that prior to receiving positive tests, the households affected had been following guidance on mask wearing and social distancing.

Auckland suburbs of interest

People with or without symptoms are asked to get tested if they live in any of the eight suburbs of interest.

Thecurrent suburbs of interestare:

· Clover Park

· Mângere

· Favona

· Manurewa

· Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park

· Henderson

· Papakura

· Red Beach

Red Beach is a new addition to the list. A pop-up community testing centre in Orewa at Victor Eaves Park, Enter via West Hoe Road will be open today from 2pm to 6pm and tomorrow from 8.30am to 5pm.

Naumi Hotel worker

Whole genome sequencing has linked the recent positive result in the worker at Naumi Hotel MIQ to two recent returnees, therefore this is classed as a border case. There is an ongoing investigation into potential in-facility transmission including reviewing CCTV footage. All staff at Naumi have been swabbed again, in addition to their regular workplace testing. All results have been negative. The worker is currently in the Jet Park quarantine facility.

Auckland-based truck driver

Whole genome sequencing for the Auckland based truck driver who drove to Palmerston North has been completed confirming the case is linked to one of the sub clusters in Auckland.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url