BlinkPay Signs Industry API Agreement With BNZ

Press Release – BlinkPay

Whia te iti Kahurangi kia tohu koe me he maunga teitei Homegrown Mori fintech start-up, BlinkPay Global Group Ltd, today announces the signing of its first Application Programming Interface (API) Bilateral Agreement with Bank of New Zealand. …

“Whāia te iti Kahurangi kia tūohu koe me he maunga teitei”

Homegrown Māori fintech start-up, BlinkPay Global Group Ltd, today announces the signing of its first Application Programming Interface (API) Bilateral Agreement with Bank of New Zealand.

BlinkPay Chief Executive and founder Daniel Karehana (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Paoa) says, “As one of the first bilateral contracts signed for access to Payments NZ APIs, it signals a positive step towards bringing new payment services to the NZ market for the benefit of NZ consumers.”

Notes Karehana, “It means BlinkPay can begin working with BNZ, using its market-leading API capabilities, to provide convenient and secure online payment services to NZ consumers and companies.”

Says Karehana, “BlinkPay’s initial products to market are Blink PayNow and Blink AutoPay which enable one-off and recurring payments to be made via BNZ’s secure Payment NZ specified APIs. Both payment products offer easy, fast, secure and low-cost alternatives for business and consumers.”

Continues Karehana, “We are delighted BNZ are committed to supporting the industry’s commitment to NZ’s emerging fintech sector. We have worked with BNZ over a significant period to achieve this link for a new service, and we share BNZ’s desire to protect data and ensure customer consent is captured.

Adrian Smith (Ngāpuhi), BlinkPay’s Head of Product says, “BlinkPay’s digital services will be delivered in partnership with your bank. Unlike other services that enable you to make payments online, BlinkPay will not require you to provide your online banking login details. This act normally results in customers unwittingly breaking their bank’s terms and conditions, which could leave them responsible for any losses to their account. Using BlinkPay’s products will ensure this doesn’t occur.”

About BlinkPay

BlinkPay Global Group Ltd is a leading NZ Open Banking gateway. It is Māori-owned, managed and funded. It is registered with Amotai’s supplier diversity program and received assistance from Te Puni Kōkiri.

BlinkPay is at the forefront of developing payment services in NZ for Open Banking, which has been adopted in a number of countries and is delivering innovations in payments and services that utilise customer financial data.

BlinkPay is one of the first Māori owned businesses to be involved in this sector.

For more information, go to www.blinkpay.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url