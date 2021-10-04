Wairau Diversion Campsite Partially Reopens

Press Release – Marlborough District Council

The Wairau Diversion Reserve at Neal Road, Marshlands, near Blenheim, is partially open again for responsible camping, fishing and whitebaiting from tomorrow, 5 October.

Overnight camping is permitted in the camping zone only, under the Council’s Responsible Camping Bylaw 2020. Visitors are limited to a stay of two nights only and only in a fully self-contained vehicle. Tents and non self-contained vehicles are not permitted.

The Reserve was closed after damage from the July 17 storm. A strip of land alongside the river was washed away and remedial options are being prepared for this area.

The current site is a temporary solution for campers until a permanent area is established. The Reserve will remain blocked off at the Hinepango stream to vehicles, but it has pedestrian access. The main camping area east of the Hinepango Swamp is still closed due to storm damage.

