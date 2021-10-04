Road Efficiency Group And Company-X In Running For Awards

Press Release – Company-X

Ground-breaking technology from the Road Efficiency Group (REG) and Company-X is a double finalist in the Reseller News Innovation Awards.

REG Insights, the world’s first national roading performance reporting and data quality assurance tool, is a finalist in the New Zealand-wide Innovation and Digital Transformation categories of the Reseller News awards.

REG, a collaboration between Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ), Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and 68 road controlling authorities including Waka Kotahi, the Department of Conservation and city and district councils, commissioned a data quality benchmarking project designed to lead to evidence-led decision making in the transport sector.

Since its launch in 2019, every road controlling authority has used the tool every year to view the quality of data they are responsible for, assisted with or been involved in. Having the information available and understandable has changed the culture and the attitude towards data quality in the sector. An improvement can be seen in data quality metrics over five years.

The finalists were published in a Reseller News post on Friday.

“We are honoured to showcase such a grand display of Kiwi ingenuity in what has been yet another challenging year of uncertainty in New Zealand,” said Cherry Yumul, vice president of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation at Reseller News publisher IDG.

“Enormous credit to the market-leading partners continuing to press ahead in helping customers innovate at pace — despite the notable difficulties — which once again demonstrates the depth of transformation taking place across the country.”

The winners will be announced on November 19.

The project was also a finalist in the Excellence in Govtech category of the IT Professionals New Zealand Awards in July.

About Company-X

Company-X offers software savvy delivered with a Kiwi can-do attitude.

Founded in 2012 by software specialists David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes, Company-X immediately won contracts with New Zealand government departments and a US multinational.

The team has grown to nearly 60 New Zealand-based software specialists, with only the best and brightest passing the Company-X interview and assessment process.

The Company-X team prides itself with experience in a wide range of technologies and languages and loves challenging problems.

Company-X is the first Australasian reseller of RealWear head-mounted tablets.

Company-X ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific, a list of the fastest-growing technology companies in the Asia Pacific region, in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Company-X has won many awards:

Company-X software quality assurance tester Jes Elliott won the Reseller News Women in ICT 2021 Rising Star Award.

The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 for state-of-the-art software that turns text into human-like audio files at a fraction of the cost of booking a voice artist, recording studio and sound engineer.

The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019 for a hands-free auditing application developed for AsureQuality.

The Service Excellence and Global Operator awards at the Westpac Waikato Business Awards in 2018.

The Services Exporter of the Year category at the Air New Zealand Cargo ExportNZ Awards 2017.

The Homegrown Innovators Independent Software Vendors Award at the Reseller News ICT Industry Awards 2017.

The Roading Asset Management Innovation Award at the Road Infrastructure Management Forum in 2017 for the One Network Road Classification Performance Measures Reporting Tool built for the New Zealand transport sector.

About the Road Efficiency Group

The Road Efficiency Group (REG) programme supports the New Zealand transport sector to deliver a modern integrated system to align with the objectives of local, regional and central government.

