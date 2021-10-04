Press Release – Connected Farms

Connected Farms New Zealand Launch Innovative ZOLEO Device to Address Lone-Worker Safety Concerns. In 2020, there were 22,796 farm-related injury claims accepted by ACC . Thats over 60 incidents a day, taking a huge toll on farms, families, and …

In 2020, there were 22,796 farm-related injury claims accepted by ACC. That’s over 60 incidents a day, taking a huge toll on farms, families, and the rural community whenever a farm worker is hurt on the job. Today, Connected Farms New Zealand is launching ZOLEO Satellite Communicator, a farm safety device designed to transform the way rural communities approach on-farm connectivity and safety. Now, tens of thousands of NZ farmers across all farm types can remain accessible, connected, and safe regardless of how isolated they are, with the ZOLEO device.

Operating on the Iridium network, ZOLEO Satellite Communicator facilitates 2-way communication from anywhere including the highest, remotest high-country station. This multi-award winning product is easy and intuitive to use with a familiar messaging experience when integrated with smartphones, improving remote communications simply and effectively. This allows farmers and lone-workers to check-in to let others know they’re ok, or get help quickly and easily, even outside of mobile phone range.

ZOLEO offers peace of mind for family members and employers due to its ability for contacts to seamlessly and immediately reach each other via their ZOLEO number/email using the free app. ZOLEO provides farmers with reliable connectivity over satellite, mobile or Wi-Fi – improving lone worker safety. It’s built with 24/7 SOS functionality for when things go wrong. This feature has the ability to alert first responders with a GPS location plus 2-way triage information can be messaged for integrated emergency services.

“When we are talking to Farmers about connectivity solutions over their land, the subject of lone worker safety always comes up.” says Melissa Andrews, Country Manager at Connected Farms. “Everyone knows someone who has been badly injured or even worse, has been out of range and unable to get help. Connected Farms have listened to these concerns and are delighted to bring remote communications to farmers with the ZOLEO Satellite Communicator.”

Additionally, ZOLEO’s durable profile case, belt fastener, small size, and light weight (only 150 grams) is ideal for all farming environments! With this device, the rural community not only improves lone-worker safety but, also acts as an important catalyst for reducing isolation to improve mental health and wellbeing – a growing priority across the rural sector.

The ZOLEO device features a long-life rechargeable battery and integrates with the app which also provides accurate weather forecasts, so farm workers are never left in a sticky situation. Farmers can always count on reliable connectivity bringing reassurance to their families and communities, to help reduce on-farm accidents, as backup is only a message away.

“My son goes hunting on the remote areas of our farm and as a mum, ZOLEO brings me a tremendous sense of relief knowing he can send me a location drop along the way. I can message him back and he can alert emergency services if anything goes wrong.” – Louise, Mackenzie high country farmer, and ZOLEO Satellite Communicator user.

The ZOLEO Satellite Communicator is now available for purchase online at Connected Farm’s website.

Wherever farmers, family members or farm workers go, even to the most remote part of the farm or station, ZOLEO makes lone worker safety communications both simple and effective.

About Connected Farms

Connected Farms is a South Canterbury based, New Zealand company providing connectivity solutions to rural and remote communities across New Zealand. Initially formed in Australia to specifically provide connectivity solutions to the agriculture sector with the vision of connecting farmers and enabling digital agriculture.

We use a variety of technical solutions tailored to achieve each farm’s particular requirements and needs. At Connected Farms, we are passionate about sharing not only our story but also the difference fast and reliable connectivity has made to our rural customers’ business operations and family life. For more information visit www.connectedfarms.nz.

