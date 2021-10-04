Clean Sweep For Rural Business At Recent REINZ Industry Awards

Press Release – Bayleys Realty Group

New Zealands largest full-service real estate agency, Bayleys Real Estate, has achieved a clean sweep across all rural categories at the recent Real Estate Institute (REINZ) Awards for Excellence. Collecting five out of five industry awards in the …

New Zealand’s largest full-service real estate agency, Bayleys Real Estate, has achieved a clean sweep across all rural categories at the recent Real Estate Institute (REINZ) Awards for Excellence.

Collecting five out of five industry awards in the rural category, Bayleys was also the most decorated agency at the virtual awards ceremony.

Bayleys took home the following REINZ accolades:

Rural Rising Star of the Year – Stephen Thompson, Bayleys Gisborne

Rural Salesperson of the Year – Ben Turner, Bayleys Canterbury

Rural Large Office of the Year – Bayleys Tauranga

Rural Medium Office of the Year – Bayleys Hamilton

Rural Small Office of the Year – Country & Co Realty Ltd in partnership with Bayleys

“The Bayleys rural teams across the country are honoured to be recognised by peers at the most recent REINZ Awards, with our key values of commitment, innovation and excellence cornerstone to our service of the rural real estate sector,” says Nick Hawken, Bayleys national director rural.

“While it is fantastic to be acknowledged in this way, we must recognise we wouldn’t be here without our rural landowners.”

“The pandemic has highlighted the importance of a resilient local food supply chain, and our Kiwi farmers have continued to deliver produce to the world, utilising some of the most sustainable and efficient production methods globally.”

“I’m pleased to see their contribution is finally getting noticed by all Kiwis, and if New Zealanders had an outstanding industry contribution award – it should definitely go to the rural sector,” he adds.

During the latest nationwide lockdown, Bayleys teams across the Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Taranaki sold more than $25 million worth of rural real estate with a 95 percent success rate sold at auction.

“It has been pleasing to see regions flourish across many segments of the primary industry including beef and sheep, horticulture and forestry with healthy returns and strong future prospects,” Hawken says.

While rural real estate activity across the country has been impacted by lockdown restrictions, the marketplace has remained resilient, reporting a nearly 40 percent uplift in farm sales for the year to August, when compared year-on-year.

Lifestyle properties too have enjoyed an upswing in activity with some $10.56 billion sold in the year to August 2021, according to REINZ data.

“Farmers across the country continue to acclimate to the evolving conditions which include the sourcing of labour, and keeping up with environmental compliance,” Hawken says.

“Our sales force, with networks across New Zealand and in every sector of the rural market are in a preferable position to guide, advise and support.”

Of the agency’s rural success, Hawken says it comes down to building strong relationships with people.

“With the rural sector, you’re dealing with people’s homes and incomes – their livelihoods, so it is paramount that we have a depth of understanding across the market segments, as well as a knowledge of what drives the individual,” he says.

“Strong leadership by our managers, evidenced by the REINZ accolades in the large, medium and small office categories, is the result of our unified national team that continues to deliver outstanding results for our clients.”

“At Bayleys, the ‘Altogether Better’ ethos is at the heart of the promise we make to deliver excellence to our clients every day,” he adds.

“Looking ahead, it is vital all business in the rural eco-system continue to collectively support our rural community as the challenges aren’t going away any time soon,” Hawken says.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url