Air New Zealand Adding Red Flights Between Australia And New Zealand In January

October 4, 2021PressRelease

October 4, 2021PressRelease

In line with the New Zealand Government’s release of MIQ rooms at 12pm, Tuesday 5 October, Air New Zealand has added 25 ‘red’ flights from Australia – New Zealand to their schedule in January.

Flights will be available to book from 9am, Tuesday 5 October. The airline asks that customers check its flight schedule before selecting their MIQ date to ensure they select a date that has an applicable departing “red” flight. Customers will have 48 hours to book their flights following securing an MIQ room.

As with the December flights, the ‘red’ (quarantine) flights will sit alongside the current ‘green’ (quarantine free) flights available in the booking system. The airline’s ‘red’ services will start with NZ8, the ‘green’ services will start with NZ1.

Please follow the January schedule below for further information. If customers wish to travel in December, there are a number of seats still available.

If customers currently booked on a green flight wish to transfer their booking to a red flight, we recommend they go online to put their flight into credit and use that credit to rebook onto a red service.

January flight schedule is below:

Flight number   Route   Day of week   Dept. time   Dates  
NZ840   BNE – AKL   Wed & Sun   13:40   2 Jan – 30 Jan  
NZ864   SYD – AKL   Fri   12:45   7 Jan – 28 Jan  
NZ868   SYD – AKL   Tue   16:45   4 Jan – 25 Jan  
NZ886   MEL – AKL   Wed & Sun   12:20   2 Jan – 30 Jan  

