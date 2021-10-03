Trading Hours Reduced To 8am – 9pm In Some Waikato Countdown Stores

Press Release – Countdown

Store trading hours at a number of Waikato Countdowns will be reduced to 8am – 9pm from tomorrow, following the change to Alert Level 3 for parts of the region at 11.59pm tonight.

The store hours will change at Countdowns Huntly, Bridge St, Te Rapa, Rototuna, Claudelands, Chartwell, St James, Hamilton, Dinsdale and Nawton. Each of the ten impacted stores will open at 8am tomorrow morning (4 October) and close at 9pm, until further notice.

Countdown’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Safety and Sustainability, Kiri Hannifin says the reduced hours will give teams extra time to prepare the stores.

“With changes to the alert levels, our stores often see increased demand. By reducing our trading hours and giving our teams a little more time to restock the shelves, we can ensure the products our customers need are available on the shelf when they do their shopping.

“We’re working across our supply chain to make sure there is plenty of stock heading into our Waikato stores. We’d ask customers to continue to only buy what they need – there is plenty of product available for everyone, if we all just shop like we normally do.”

Countdown is also reminding customers to continue to do everything they can to keep themselves and other shoppers safe.

“All of our health and safety measures remain in place and our customers are doing a great job by only sending one shopper per bubble, wearing their masks and checking in using the COVID tracer app whenever they visit our stores. We’d really appreciate it if they could keep up the good work and continue to treat our team and other shoppers with kindness and respect.”

